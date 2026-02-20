Coronation Street follow-up: Megan moves to silence Sam, but a telling ‘clue’ suggests she’s playing a losing game

Things took a dark turn in Coronation Street on Friday, February 20, as Megan Walsh made it chillingly clear she was prepared to make Sam Blakeman’s life a living nightmare.

After discovering the hidden camera Sam had planted in the flat, Megan wasted no time turning the tables. Branding him a ‘pervert,’ she warned she could destroy him with a single phone call. Understandably shaken, Sam was left terrified that she’d actually go through with it. But could Megan’s cruel threat end up spectacularly backfiring?

Megan wants Sam to back off (Credit: ITV)

Megan wants to ‘ruin’ Sam’s life in Coronation Street

Sam had gone into the night convinced he was finally closing in on the truth. Determined to catch fitness coach Megan red-handed, he stuck with his undercover plan – but this particular move in their twisted game didn’t play out how he hoped. Megan, clearly enjoying herself, taunted him for thinking he was smarter than her before heading off for a girls’ night out with Eva.

Left alone and on edge, Sam replayed footage from his secret camera, his nerves jangling. Then came what looked like a breakthrough. Will appeared in the flat, confessing his feelings for Megan. She quickly dismissed it, brushing it off as nothing more than a silly crush.

But Sam’s relief didn’t last long. Megan soon revealed she’d been one step ahead all along. By capturing Will’s confession, Sam had also incriminated himself – proving he was the one who planted the camera.

That’s when Megan went in for the kill. She cruelly picked apart Sam’s schoolwork, cast doubt over his future and delivered a devastating warning – she could label him a ‘pervert’ and ruin his life without hesitation. Completely overwhelmed, Sam finally broke down, admitting everything to his family and insisting there was no way out for him.

Is this really the end of the road, or just the beginning?

Megan was a big part of the flashforward (Credit: ITV)

‘Clue’ Megan will get her comeuppance soon

Despite Megan’s threats, there’s already a big hint that this storyline could come back to haunt her. A flashforward scene set on April 23 showed Megan visibly distressed as fireworks exploded in the background. She’s also been named as one of five potential murder victims.

Fans – and even the bookies – have singled Megan out as a strong candidate, especially if her true grooming behaviour is exposed. If the truth finally comes to light, it’s easy to imagine someone snapping.

And Sam Blakeman doesn’t strike us as someone who’ll stay quiet for long. He’s faced Megan’s intimidation before and kept pushing.

So will Sam find another way to gather evidence? And if Megan’s secrets are revealed, who might decide it’s time she paid the ultimate price?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

