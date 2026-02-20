Coronation Street ITVX early release takes dark turn as threat to expose ‘sex offender’ targets an unexpected name

Things took a seriously dark turn in today’s early-release episode of Coronation Street on ITVX (Friday, February 20), as Megan Walsh crossed yet another disturbing line by threatening to expose Sam Blakeman as a ‘sex offender.’

In a jaw-dropping twist, groomer Megan completely flipped the situation on its head, accusing innocent Sam of being the one in the wrong. It was a calculated move, and one that left the youngster shaken to his core.

Hitting a new low, Megan made it clear she wanted Sam to feel beyond saving. And worryingly, it worked. She’s well and truly getting inside his head.

Sam spied on Megan (Credit: ITV)

Sam Blakeman’s risky hunt for proof

Sam carried on his secret mission to gather evidence that fitness coach Megan has been grooming teen Will Driscoll.

As Megan prepared for a girls’ night with Eva, she warned Sam that he wasn’t as clever as he thought. But later, Sam quietly pulled out his phone, slipped on his headphones, and checked the footage from his hidden camera.

What he saw stopped him in his tracks. Will entered the flat and confessed his love to Megan.

Megan quickly shut it down, brushing it off as nothing more than a ‘crush’ and insisting that nothing could ever happen between them.

Convinced the whole moment had been staged, Sam confronted Megan. But she had him exactly where she wanted him. In the confrontation, Sam admitted to planting the camera, handing Megan all the leverage she needed.

Megan issued out her biggest threat yet (Credit: ITV)

Megan Walsh ups the pressure on Sam in Coronation Street

Megan didn’t waste time tightening her grip. She started by criticising Sam’s school work, warning that his so-called poor work ethic could destroy his future.

Then came the real bombshell.

Megan told Sam she could report him for spying on her, branding him a ‘pervert’ and claiming she could have his name placed on a sex offenders’ list. She painted a grim picture, insisting the rumour would spread through his school and leave his future in tatters.

Terrified that Megan would follow through and ‘ruin his life,’ Sam finally broke down. Opening up to his worried family, he admitted that he felt nobody could help him anymore.

Is this truly checkmate for Sam? Or can he somehow turn the tables before Megan does irreversible damage?

Read more: Here’s how old Coronation Street Jack Webster actor Kyran Bowes is