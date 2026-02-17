Coronation Street follow-up: Viewers convinced Sam holds the key to Megan’s spring downfall

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Tuesday, February 17), Sam Blakeman doubled down on his mission to catch Megan Walsh out – but his determination may be setting off a chain of events with terrifying consequences.

With Megan preparing to spend the night with Will in her flat, Sam slipped into full neighbourhood-watch mode, lurking on the Street and logging their movements. But when Megan suddenly changed plans and booked a hotel instead, it raised an unsettling question. Could Sam’s investigation be nudging Megan towards an untimely end?

Sam is onto Megan (Credit: ITV)

Sam Blakeman spies on Megan and Will in Coronation Street

Earlier in the episode, Will asked Ben and Eva if he could head over to a mate’s to revise for an upcoming exam, planning to stay over and continue studying in the morning.

Eva was still uneasy, fearing Will might be behind Daniel’s attack. However, after Daniel apologised for accusing him, tensions eased and the pair shook hands.

But Will wasn’t heading to a mate’s house at all. With Megan set to have the flat to herself for a few days, he was planning a night with her instead.

As Will approached Megan’s door, Sam clocked him straight away. Will quickly spun a story about popping over to go through training homework before supposedly heading off to his friend’s place.

Not convinced, Sam stayed put, waiting outside and recording voice notes on his phone as he tracked their movements.

When Will and Megan later left the flat together to book into a hotel, Sam was ushered indoors by Toyah. Even so, Megan was left with the uncomfortable sense that Sam was constantly watching her.

Megan’s a possible victim (Credit: ITV)

Here’s how Sam’s mission to expose Megan could lead to ‘her death’

In last night’s flashforward scenes (Monday, February 16), viewers were shown five possible murder victims – and Megan Walsh was one of them.

The flashforward reveals that on April 23rd, Betsy Swain discovers a dead body. The big question is whether that body could be Megan’s.

Sam is desperate to prove that Megan has been grooming Will and is secretly involved with him, and he’s showing no signs of backing off. With secret cameras set up this week, he could finally succeed in exposing her.

But in doing so, Sam may also be unknowingly putting Megan in serious danger. Will Driscoll has a dark family secret – his relative Maggie Driscoll is a killer who has already murdered her own husband to protect her family.

If the truth about Megan and Will comes out, could Maggie step in again? And if Megan does turn out to be the flashforward victim, has Sam’s quest for answers set the whole thing in motion?

Read more: Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley to ‘take break’ from soap

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!