Coronation Street spoilers for Tue, Feb 10: Jodie gets closer to David, and Sam keeps a watchful eye on Megan

In Coronation Street spoilers for Tuesday, February 10, Jodie sets her sights on her sister’s husband David, turning up the heat and scheming behind Shona’s back.

Meanwhile, Sam spots an opening to exploit Megan’s grooming secret for his own gain.

Here’s the lowdown on all the drama you won’t want to miss.

1. Jodie gets closer to David in Coronation Street spoilers

Shona’s patience snaps when Lily won’t stop raving about a fancy water bottle that apparently costs more than the weekly shop. One sharp retort later, David steps in and tells his frazzled wife to knock off early. That’s all Jodie needs to see – opportunity knocks, and she’s not about to ignore it.

When Shona mentions she’s thinking of visiting their dad, Jodie quickly diverts the plan to a night out instead. Why face family awkwardness when there’s prosecco to be poured?

At the bistro, tensions flare as Shona catches Carl laying it on thick with Jodie and loses it. Jodie responds with tears worthy of an award, while Shona keeps topping up her drinks. Mission accomplished. With Shona safely three sheets to the wind, Jodie ropes David into playing the hero and escorting his wife home. Once Shona is settled, Jodie keeps David company for a cosy film night… all perfectly above board, of course.

2. Mal plugs himself into Bernie’s world

Over at the café, Mal keeps a careful eye on Dev and Bernie, and he’s clearly keen to stick around. Spotting Roy’s flat in need of a total rewire, Mal offers his ‘helping hand.’ Funny how sparks seem to fly whenever Bernie’s nearby…

3. Sam goes full detective mode

Sam loses his cool when Daniel reveals his essay has gone missing, convinced Megan’s fingerprints are all over it.

While Maggie tries to throw a spanner in Ben’s plans, the gang heads to the bistro for Eva’s birthday bash. Sam stays laser-focused, listening intently as Daniel talks about the risks of using ADHD meds as study aids.

Meanwhile, Megan chats to Will at the bar, completely unaware she’s under Sam’s watchful eye with notebook in hand.

4. Adam fights for Debbie in Coronation Street spoilers

Elsewhere, Adam quietly hatches a plan to use Debbie’s latest TIA to shave time off her sentence.

5. Todd lends a helping hand to Summer

Feeling guilty that Summer is skint after splurging on groceries, Todd arranges a wage advance from George and secretly slips her half. Not all heroes wear capes… some just carry takeaway bags.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

