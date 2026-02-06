Coronation Street sent shockwaves through Weatherfield in tonight’s episode (Friday, February 6) as Debbie Webster was handed a prison sentence of two years and eight months.

And it looks like life behind bars is only just beginning for Debbie. She’s set to come face to face with the prison ‘Queen Bee,’ played by former Emmerdale star Kelli Hollis – but fans already think there could be a much bigger twist in store.

A new theory suggests Debbie’s fellow inmate could secretly be Lauren Bolton’s mum.

Debbie was locked behind bars (Credit: ITV)

Debbie Webster’s prison nightmare in Coronation Street

Debbie’s day of reckoning finally arrived as she headed to court, clinging to the hope she might get a last word with Carl before everything was decided. But Carl failed to show, leaving Debbie to face the consequences alone.

The sentence came down hard. Debbie was given four years for the crash that killed Billy Mayhew, later reduced to two years and eight months after she pleaded guilty. Summer believed justice had been done, although emotions ran high when Bernie appeared more invested in Debbie’s punishment than honouring Billy’s memory.

Once inside, Debbie’s tough exterior quickly fell away. Left alone in her cell, she was overcome with panic as her vision blurred. Desperately banging on the door for help, she collapsed.

Back on the cobbles, Ronnie was stunned by a call from the prison confirming Debbie had been rushed to hospital following another TIA. Even Carl seemed shaken, showing a brief flash of regret.

Debbie later came round in a hospital bed, frightened and disorientated – and horrified to realise she was handcuffed, under guard, and facing an isolating future behind bars.

Who is Lauren’s mum? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Lauren Bolton’s mum is in prison with Debbie

With Debbie now locked up, she’s set to cross paths once again with villain Lou Michaelis. She’ll also be introduced to the prison’s ‘Queen Bee,’ played by Kelli Hollis.

However, fans are already convinced there’s more to Hollis’ character than meets the eye. A fresh Coronation Street fan theory suggests the newcomer could actually be Lauren Bolton’s mum.

Reacting to news of Kelli Hollis’ casting, one fan commented online: “Lauren’s real mum? Please say you are playing Lauren’s mum?”

Another TikTok user added: “You should be Lauren’s mum, you look so like her.”

A third agreed: “She could definitely play Lauren’s mum, they are so alike.”

While Kelli’s role is said to be short-lived, viewers are now wondering whether this prison storyline could uncover a hidden family connection – and if Debbie’s time inside is about to get even more complicated.

