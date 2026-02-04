Coronation Street delivered a huge twist in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, February 4) as Carl Webster dropped a brutal bombshell on Debbie Webster – telling her he wanted to see her go to prison.

The shock came after Debbie finally confessed the truth Carl had never known – she isn’t his aunt at all, but his biological mum. And as if that family fallout wasn’t explosive enough, it now looks like Carl’s grim wish is about to come true – with two familiar soap faces set to join Debbie in Weatherfield prison.

Debbie told Carl that she’s his mum (Credit: ITV)

Carl turns on Debbie after huge Coronation Street revelation

Earlier in the episode, Ronnie opened up to Carl about his fears for Debbie’s health. He worried that her symptoms could worsen if she ended up in prison.

Racked with guilt over framing Debbie for the crash, Carl assured Ronnie he’d put things right. He initially planned to confess to the police, but at the last minute, he lost his nerve and backed out.

Instead, Carl went to Debbie and admitted he was the one responsible. But rather than being shocked, Debbie revealed she already knew the truth – and had been covering for him. Her reason? She’s his mum.

Debbie then explained that she discovered she was pregnant at just 17. Elaine stepped in and offered to raise Carl as her own. This allowed Debbie to avoid the pressures of being a single teenage mother.

The revelation only fuelled Carl’s anger. He blamed Debbie for his troubled upbringing, claiming he’d always felt unwanted by Elaine. In a devastating outburst, Carl told Debbie that every mistake he’d ever made was down to her decision – before coldly telling her he hoped she’d go to prison, because she deserved it.

Debbie faces Lou in prison (Credit: ITV)

Two former soap stars join Debbie in Coronation Street prison scenes

Things go from bad to worse for Debbie later this week. She receives a crushing verdict in court on Friday (February 6). Spoilers for next week reveal that she is sent to prison. And, she won’t be facing it alone.

Corrie fans are set for a familiar face as Farrel Hegarty reprises her role as villain Lou Michaelis, returning especially for Debbie’s prison storyline as her new cellmate.

Joining her is former Emmerdale star Kelli Hollis, who has been cast as the so-called ‘Queen Bee’ of Weatherfield prison. Her character is tipped to make life extremely difficult for Debbie during her time inside.

A source told The Sun: “Corrie bosses wanted someone who could really make an impact and knew Kelli would be perfect for the guest role.

“She’s been away from Emmerdale for over a decade now, so the soap fans are going to love seeing her back on our screens.

“Although her character is going to leave them shocked because she is not very nice at all and is set to make Debbie’s life hell.”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

