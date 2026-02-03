Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Lou Michaelis faces Debbie in prison

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Debbie Webster finds out that her new cellmate is a familiar face.

Elsewhere in Weatherfield, Todd Grimshaw collapses after being ordered out for a run by Theo.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers next week.

1. Debbie gets a cellmate she doesn’t want

Debbie’s prison life takes a turn for the worse when she’s saddled with a ‘plus-one’ cellmate – and it’s none other than Lou Michaelis. Far from pleased, Debbie braces herself for life with her new, unexpected companion.

Meanwhile, Adam thinks Debbie’s recent TIA might be her ticket to a lighter sentence. He quietly tells Carl he plans to push for leniency. Will Debbie finally catch a break, or is she just in for more bad company?

2. Sisters confront the past

Shona’s suspicions lead to an emotional twist when she follows Jodie to a psychiatric unit and comes face-to-face with their long-lost, confused dad. Jodie opens up about being left to handle everything after their mum disappeared, and hearts soften fast.

Bridges are rebuilt, reassurances offered, and Jodie finally feels fully welcomed into the family fold. A rare quiet moment for the cobbles – but how long will it last?

3. Jodie flirts with danger… and David in Coronation Street spoilers

Shona’s patience snaps when she’s sent home after a frazzled encounter with Lily. Jodie seizes the chance to steer her into a night of booze instead of a family trip.

At the Bistro, Shona clashes with Carl while Jodie leans on tears and charm. Drinks flow, judgment falters, and a conveniently summoned David ends up escorting his drunken wife home. By morning, Jodie’s cosy movie night with David hints at trouble brewing behind her perfect hostess act – especially when a smashed wedding photo appears.

4. Megan and Sam clash over homework

Stress levels spike as Sam discovers his essay has gone missing, convinced Megan is behind the disappearing act. Meanwhile, a distracted Maggie struggles to keep Eva’s birthday party under control, and the Bistro becomes ground zero for tension.

Sam grows suspicious when Daniel mentions students misusing ADHD meds, and Megan’s whispered conversation with Will sets alarm bells ringing. Things escalate when Sam receives a dodgy text offering Ritalin for cash, with Megan swooping in to ‘help.’ Is this kindness or a trap? Later, Megan’s claim that Sam rejected her help pushes the homework war into full-blown chaos.

5. Daniel digs for answers over the attack

Daniel confronts Colin, jailed for the Christmas attack, only to realise he’s not the culprit. Will, already on edge over money and warned by Maggie about his short temper, struggles to stay calm.

When Daniel hears a comment about his own temper, the puzzle pieces begin to click. Will Will finally understand the truth, or will his hot-headed nature get the better of him again?

6. Ollie and Lauren spark up in Coronation Street spoilers

Ollie invites Lauren out for dinner at the Bistro, and sparks fly. The night goes so well he asks her to a Fallowfield student party. With Betsy helping her pick the perfect party outfit, could this be a night neither of them will forget?

7. Todd’s takeaway troubles

Sarah and George cheer Todd up with beers and a takeaway, but Theo’s calls pull him away, guilt eating at him. Todd even shares part of his wage advance with Summer.

Theo then complicates things, giving Todd strict instructions for a takeaway and confronting him over calories, before a missing photo raises more questions. By the end of it all, Todd’s neck is sore and the chaos of the day is catching up.

8. Todd snaps in Coronation Street spoilers

Theo spots the love bite and chuckles, but the day spirals further when Annie threatens George over a dodgy will. Teasing from Jake pushes Todd over the edge, leaving him red-faced until Gary steps in. With tensions rising at home, all eyes turn to Theo. How will he handle the fallout?

9. Todd runs from his problems

After pounding the streets, Todd collapses at home, exhausted. Forced to face what he’s been avoiding, will he finally open up or keep his secrets a while longer?

10. Carl plots revenge

When Ryan orders Carl to stick up QR codes, Carl digs in and sides with Ronnie, only to be sacked after the stickers end up in the bin. Enraged and cornered, Carl hatches a fiery plan to strike back at the hotel… but could his temper spark even bigger trouble?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

