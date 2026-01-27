Coronation Street return for Lou Michaelis ‘confirmed’ with Farrel Hegarty back on set

We all assumed Lou Michaelis had disappeared from Weatherfield for good – but it turns out Coronation Street fans are about to get a surprise update on the jailed villain.

Farrel Hegarty has stepped back into Lou’s shoes, with the character set to reappear on screen as the soap reveals how life is treating her behind bars. And while this stint may be short, it sounds like Corrie hasn’t shut the door on Lou just yet.

Lou’s heading back to our screens (Credit: ITV)

Farrel Hegarty set for Coronation Street comeback as Lou Michaelis

Lou was sent down in July 2025, but she won’t be off viewers’ screens for long.

According to The Sun, Farrel Hegarty has filmed scenes for a brief return to Coronation Street, marking Lou’s first appearance since her dramatic exit.

The last time fans heard anything about Lou was when it was revealed she’d spotted the children’s Christmas banner through the prison window and phoned to wish them well.

Lou is currently serving a four-year sentence for attacking Gary Windass, but a source told the publication: “Farrel is loved by bosses – she turned what could’ve been a one dimensional villain into a Corrie classic.

“Bringing her back was a no brainer. There’s potential for her to be back full-time down the line too.”

Mick might be gone, but we haven’t seen the last of Lou (Credit: ITV)

When will Lou Michaelis return to Coronation Street?

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Lou again, as Farrel has already completed filming.

Her scenes are due to air next month (February), although ITV is keeping tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding her return.

Back on the cobbles, Lou’s children Brody, Joanie and Shanice are currently in foster care with Sally and Tim Metcalfe. But it hasn’t been easy.

The kids have struggled without their mum, with Joanie even accusing Sally of trying to replace Lou. After Joanie lashed out over Christmas, Sally and Tim have been working hard to steady the situation – and for now, it appears to be paying off.

However, the new family dynamic has placed huge strain on Sally and Tim’s marriage. With Lou about to re-enter the picture, could her return throw everything into chaos once again?

