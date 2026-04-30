Olivia Bromley’s Emmerdale exit plot ‘uncovered’ as Dawn targets Joe in revenge plot

Dawn Fletcher has finally seen the truth in Emmerdale and there’s no going back now, setting up her exit. After weeks of lies and manipulation, she knows exactly what Joe Tate has done and she’s ready to make him pay.

With reports that actress Olivia Bromley is leaving the soap, this explosive new storyline could be the beginning of Dawn’s dramatic exit.

Dawn wanted answers so Moira revealed what Joe did in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Dawn uncovers the truth about Joe in Emmerdale

Joe has spent weeks denying the accusations against him, despite viewers knowing he’s guilty. The tension reached its peak when Moira confronted him with a shotgun.

Dawn arrived just in time, revealing she was pregnant and begging Moira not to pull the trigger. Moira backed down, but made it clear Joe would face consequences.

Those consequences now seem closer than ever.

After another run-in with Moira on Thursday (April 30), Dawn finally pushed for answers. When Moira revealed everything, the truth clicked into place and Dawn realised she had been lied to all along.

She later confronted Joe, but he stuck to his story, even swearing on her life that he was telling the truth.

Dawn means business (Credit: ITV)

Moira, Cain and Dawn form a dangerous plan

Meeting secretly with Moira and Cain, Dawn was left devastated but determined.

“I want to make him pay,” she admitted, though she was torn over what to do next. With a baby on the way and Joe’s influence looming, she felt trapped.

Cain suggested she get rid of the baby, but Dawn made it clear that wasn’t an option.

“I can’t stay, I can’t go and I don’t know what to do,” she said.

Moira urged her to return home and act as though nothing had changed. Her advice was clear: stay close, play the long game and hit Joe where it hurts most.

“Take him for all you can get, every penny. If you break his heart at the same time, all the better.”

But Moira warned that once they started, there would be no turning back.

Dawn made her choice: “Joe and I are over, I’ll do it. I’m in.”

Will Dawn leave Joe with nothing? (Credit: ITV)

Is this Dawn’s exit storyline as Olivia Bromley set to depart Emmerdale?

With news that Olivia Bromley is set to leave after eight years, the timing of this storyline feels significant.

Her final scenes are expected to air later this summer, with the groundwork already being laid.

It looks increasingly likely that Dawn will take everything she can from Joe before making a clean break. But what that means for her future remains unclear.

Will she cut ties with the Tates completely? And if she does leave, will she have to stay hidden from them for good?

One thing is certain. With Moira and Cain backing her, Dawn is preparing to hit Joe where it hurts and it could change everything before she goes.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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