Coronation Street moved again tonight as ITV makes latest schedule change

The ITV soap Coronation Street is back on screens tonight, but fans will need to keep an eye on the clock as the usual schedule has been shifted once again (Monday, June 15).

With football, rugby and other special programming regularly taking over the ITV schedule, soap viewers have become well used to the ongoing changes. And tonight is no exception, with Corrie being pushed back later than usual.

Corrie is on later tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street normally airs on ITV from 8.30pm to 9pm, Monday to Friday. However, tonight’s episode will now run for an hour, airing from 9pm to 10pm instead (Monday, June 15).

The change comes as live football coverage continues to dominate the channel’s schedule, meaning soap fans are being given alternative time slots to catch up on their favourite programmes.

For those who prefer more flexibility, the episode will also be available to stream on ITVX and YouTube from 7am.

Sam’s family worries about his safety (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

It’s an emotional night in Weatherfield as Nick is left shaken while he waits for news about Sam. And, he finds himself blaming Megan’s court case for the difficulties his son is facing.

Elsewhere, Sally, Glenda and Christina head off on a mystery trip arranged by Ronnie. But, Debbie’s getaway doesn’t exactly get off to the smoothest of starts.

Over in another storyline, Maria grows increasingly suspicious that Gary is hiding something with Sarah after she spots a secretive embrace between them.

Meanwhile, Kevin is left furious after discovering Carl has sabotaged his car. The situation escalates quickly, leading to a tense confrontation that takes a shocking turn when Carl pulls out a gun.

Soap power hour in 2026

Back in October 2024, Coronation Street began releasing daily episodes from 7am on ITVX, a move that proved popular with viewers.

The shift helped fuel strong streaming figures, with ITVX achieving a ‘record-breaking’ billion streams in a single quarter for the first time ever in early 2025. Coronation Street and Emmerdale together have now accumulated 124 million streams on the platform this year, with soap viewing up 35 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Then in January 2026, further changes followed. After the big Corriedale episode, Corrie moved to a new weekday format, airing every weekday but in a shorter half-hour slot.

Emmerdale now kicks off the ‘soap power hour’ at 8pm, with Coronation Street following at 8.30pm, Monday to Friday. New episodes also continue to drop on ITVX each morning at 7am.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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