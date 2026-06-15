Inside Little Mix star Perrie Edwards’ stunning wedding to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – bandmate who ‘missed’ celebrations and her son’s ‘special role’

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards tied the knot with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a stunning, sun-soaked ceremony in Portugal.

From a bandmate who reportedly missed the celebrations to their son’s special role, here’s an inside look at the couple’s big day…

Alex and Perrie tied the knot at the weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s wedding

Over the weekend, Perrie, 32, and Alex, 32, tied the knot in the picturesque Igreja Matriz de Estoi church in the village of Estoi.

Estoi can be found some eight miles away from Faro, which is situated on Portugal’s south coast. Estoi is also close to where Perrie and Alex own a villa.

Perrie, who reportedly had six bridesmaids, including sister Caitlyn, looked radiant in a long-sleeved, lace gown, whilst Alex looked very dapper in a black tuxedo.

Their son, Axel, also played a “special role” on the day, according to a source who spoke to The Sun.

The wedding took place in Portugal (Credit: Splash News)

Why Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain tied the knot in Portugal

Speaking to the publication, a source said: “Perrie and Alex love the Algarve and have a home there, so they knew they wanted to get married there.

“Their guests were driven from their hotel to a top-secret venue for the ceremony, before being taken to Parrilla Natural for the reception. The weather was absolutely perfect, too. The pictures are amazing.”

The source also described the wedding as “intimate” and “emotional”, and that the happy couple “couldn’t stop smiling” during the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perrie. (@perrieedwards)

Why Perrie Edwards’ bandmate missed her wedding

However, whilst Leigh-Anne Pinnock was in attendance, Perrie’s fellow bandmate Jade Thirwall was not, despite being in Portugal at the same time.

Jade was reportedly unable to attend the ceremony as she was performing at the Primavera Sound festival in Porto, some 335 miles away.

Meanwhile, former bandmate Jesy Nelson wasn’t at the wedding as her feud with the stars continues.

A handful of Alex’s friends were present for the celebrations, including ex-Arsenal footballer Carl Jenkinson and Fulham player Harrison Reed.

Perrie and Alex got engaged back in 2022. They have two children, Axel, four, and Alanis, who was born in January.

Read more: Perrie Edwards makes heartbreaking confession about ‘serious breakdowns’ following ‘hellish’ Zayn Malik split

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