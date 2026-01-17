Little Mix star and solo musician Perrie Edwards has announced the birth of her baby in a new social media post.

Perrie, 32, announced that she and footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were once again expecting in early September.

Perrie Edwards welcomes baby girl

This is Perrie’s second child. (Image: Cover Images)

In an Instagram post shared today (January 17), Perrie revealed she had welcomed a baby girl.

Sharing an upclose black-and-white snapshot of her newborn, both Perrie and Alex could be seen holding their little one with their four-year-old son Axel.

“Alanis Valentine,” she wrote in her caption, adding the pink hearts emoji.

While Perrie didn’t give context to her baby girl’s name, she has been vocal about being a fan of Canadian singer Alanis Morrisette and even sang her hit You Oughta Know during her audition for The X Factor.

‘Perfect little angel’

Perrie’s fellow Little Mix members immediately rushed to the comments section to share their support.

“So happy for you all. And can’t wait to meet her,” Jade Thirlwall wrote.

“Perfect little angel,” Leigh-Anne Pinnock added.

Meanwhile, singer Pixie Lott shared: “Congratulations so beautiful!!!”

“The best news so happy for you all,” Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh remarked.

Heartwarming baby announcement

Perrie announced her second pregnancy in September (Image: Cover Images)

Perrie shared her baby news in a touching Instagram video back in September.

The clip began with Perrie with her back to the camera, with the text on her t-shirt reading: “If he wanted to, he would…”

She then turned around to reveal the front of her shirt, along with a huge baby bump, with the top reading: “…And he did.”

Alex himself then comes into full view of the frame, embracing his wife-to-be.

A difficult past

The Little Mix star couldn’t be more thrilled. (Image: Cover Images)

While Perrie gave birth to Axel, four, back in 2021, she recently shared that she experienced a miscarriage when she was 24 weeks pregnant.

The pregnancy occurred right as Little Mix announced their hiatus, with Perrie telling Glamour: “It felt like it came out of nowhere. Every scan before had been fine. We just weren’t expecting to go into the 22-week scan and for our world to just crumble.”

But the worst was yet to come for Perie, as she heartbreakingly revealed how her body was still preparing for a baby.

“A few days later, I remember being in the shower and my milk came in. I remember just going out of the room like ‘Mam!’ and she was like, ‘What? What’s happened?’ and I was like ‘I’ve got milk!’

“I just wasn’t expecting it,” she added. “I was devastated. That was the worst bit. My body was prepared for the baby. But the baby was gone.”

