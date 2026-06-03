‘Totally violated’: Rebekah Vardy recalls the moment her ‘biggest fear’ became a reality as £2m family home was burgled by masked raiders

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy‘s frightening burglary ordeal in Italy is set to play out on screen after security cameras captured the break in while ITV followed the family for their new reality series.

The Vardys launched this week and viewers have already seen a glimpse of the shocking moment masked intruders targeted the family’s home.

Rebekah and the kids had only recently settled into the £2million villa when the burglars struck.

Rebekah Vardy recalls the moment she and husband Jamie were burgled in The Vardys (Credit: ITV)

The family moved to Italy after Jamie signed for Cremonese in the Lombardy region.

Episode three of The Vardys shows the intruders moving through the property before revealing the aftermath of the incident that left the family shaken.

When were Rebekah and Jamie Vardy burgled?

Rebekah and Jamie became victims of masked raiders shortly after relocating to Italy. Their luxury villa in Lake Garda was burgled on November 23, 2025.

At the time, the family were in Rome watching Jamie’s side take on AS Roma.

Security footage captured five men carrying crowbars as they searched rooms throughout the property, including bedrooms and wardrobes.

Rebekah recalls in The Vardys: “When I came back into the house, I could sense that something wasn’t right. Like, all my wardrobe doors were open. I knew someone had been in a taken my stuff.”

Jamie then tells his wife he is checking the cameras. Rebekah adds: “It recorded and you can clearly see five armed guys with crowbars, balaclavas…”

Rebekah’s son Taylor, 15, later points out there are “poo footprints” leading up the stairs.

Rebekah and Jamie’s security cameras picked up five masked burglars armed with crowbars (Credit: ITV)

The following day, Rebekah says: “What’s happened over this weekend has just been a nightmare and has always been one of my biggest, biggest fears.

“Right now I feel totally violated. The thought of someone being in your house and going through your stuff… I’m on edge 24/7.”

What was stolen in the Vardys’ burglary? Was anyone charged?

The programme also shows Rebekah asking eldest daughter Megan: “Megs, did you move my watch?”

Megan, 20, replies that she had not before telling Jamie: “Mum’s watch and jewellery are gone.”

Reports at the time claimed the thieves made off with cash, watches and jewellery worth £80,000. Among the items taken was one of Rebekah’s watches, along with an expensive Patek Philippe. These watches can be worth tens of thousands of pounds.

At the time, Captain Giacomo Tessarolo, from the local carabinieri police in Salo, said: “We have CCTV which shows one individual entering the house through a window that was left open.

“They were on the premises for several minutes before escaping with the watch and several other high value items.”

Jewellery, watches and cash worth £80,000 was stolen (Credit: ITV)

There have been no reports of anyone being charged in connection with the burglary.

When is The Vardys on?

The second episode of The Vardys airs at 9pm tonight (Wednesday June 3, 2026) on ITV1. Fans eager to get ahead can already stream all three episodes of the mini-series on ITVX.

The burglary features in episode three, which airs on ITV1 tomorrow. The ordeal leaves Rebekah questioning whether she and the children should move back home.

Read more: Rebekah Vardy ‘starting again emotionally’ as she makes tough’ family decision to move abroad

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