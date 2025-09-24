Emotional Perrie Edwards reveals ‘the worst part’ of losing her baby at 24 weeks pregnant

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has emotionally opened up on the “worst part” of losing her baby when she was 24 weeks pregnant. And how she and partner Alex dealt with it in the aftermath.

Last month, Perrie revealed that right as Little Mix prepared for their hiatus, she was actually expecting another baby. But heartbreakingly, six months into her pregnancy, Perrie lost her unborn baby. She already has a son, Axel, who she described as a “rainbow baby”.

Perrie has announced the incredible news that she is pregnant again, with her fiance, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. But now, the singer has opened up on how her “world crumbled” when she lost her unborn baby.

Perrie’s ‘world crumbled’ (Credit: YouTube)

Perrie reveals ‘worst part’ of losing her baby at 24 weeks pregnant

Speaking to Glamour, Perrie revealed that the news shocked them as it “came out of nowhere”.

She said: “It felt like it came out of nowhere. Every scan before had been fine. We just weren’t expecting to go into the 22-week scan and for our world to just crumble.”

But it was a few days later when Perrie experienced the “worst part” of losing her baby, as her body still was preparing for having a child.

She emotionally revealed: “A few days later, I remember being in the shower and my milk came in. I remember just going out of the room like ‘Mam!’ and she was like, ‘What? What’s happened?’ and I was like ‘I’ve got milk!’

“I just wasn’t expecting it. I was devastated. That was the worst bit. My body was prepared for the baby. But the baby was gone.”

Perrie and Alex relied on each other to get through (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Perrie ‘lucky to have’ Alex

Perrie and Alex have been together since 2016 after initially meeting on the Celebrity dating app, Raya. And since then, their relationship has only gotten stronger.

But when they experienced their heartbreaking baby loss, pregnant Perrie Edwards admitted Alex struggled with not being able to do anything.

However, it was “him just being there” by her side which actually made it “so much better” for the singer.

Perrie admitted that every time she would ask Alex if he was “okay”, he would tell her “‘It’s not about me'”. But Perrie revealed she would make sure he knew that “both went through it”.

She explained: “He’s very like that with emotions. He just tries to suck it up and move on. But I could see that he was traumatised about it. I think he just wanted to try and be strong for me.”

