‘Housewives’ favourite’ Giovanni Pernice lands first major TV role since Strictly exit: ‘He’s thrilled to be back’

Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice is reportedly set to return to British TV for the first time in four years next year, as he lands a new TV role.

The Italian, who left Strictly after the 2023 series, is reportedly “thrilled” to be making a comeback…

Giovanni is heading back to UK TV (Credit: Cover Images)

Giovanni Pernice lands first major TV role since Strictly exit

According to The Sun, Giovanni has signed up for the new series of Celebrity SAS on Channel 4, which will air early next year.

The Italian dancer has reportedly flown out to Asia in secret to film the new series.

It will mark his first appearance on British TV since 2023, when he was last on Strictly. The star failed to return to the show in 2024 after a bullying row with Amanda Abbington.

Amanda complained to the BBC about Giovanni’s behaviour, and several of the star’s previous dancing partners came forward to support her.

In 2024, the BBC apologised to Amanda and upheld six out of 17 complaints made against the dancer.

Giovanni is doing Celebrity SAS (Credit: Cover Images)

Channel 4 producers ‘thrilled’ to have signed Giovanni

Speaking to the publication, a source claimed: “Producers are absolutely thrilled by the signing of Gio. He is a real housewives’ favourite and has an absolutely huge fan base, especially among women, so bosses are hopeful he may draw in a few Strictly fans. He is also incredibly fit and mentally resilient after years of professional dance training.”

“The fall-out from his Strictly exit was also pretty brutal and, frankly, Giovanni reckons there is nothing that can hurt him now. He is excited to get back to doing what he does best — entertaining and giving himself a real challenge,” they then continued.

“He is thrilled to be back on screens after a painfully long break. It promises to be an amazing series.”

ED! has contacted Channel 4 and Giovanni’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Strictly star Giovanni Pernice shocks fans with major body transformation: ‘Didn’t think you could get any hotter’

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