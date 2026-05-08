Denise Van Outen has expressed her sadness over the “heartbreaking” sudden death of TOWIE star Jake Hall.

Reality star Jake was just 35 when he passed away earlier this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake. (@jakehall)

Jake Hall dies aged 35

Earlier this week, TOWIE star Jake Hall’s death was sadly announced. The 35-year-old had been on holiday in Majorca, Spain, when he passed.

Police were called to a property in Santa Margalida at 7.30am on Wednesday, May 6.

A police source told The Sun: “We are focusing on the theory the victim died in a tragic accident after hitting his head against the glass door, but it is still too early to say definitely what happened.”

Tributes have since poured in for the star, who shot to fame in 2015.

In a statement, a spokesperson for his ex-partner, Misse Beqiri, who shared a nine-year-old daughter with the star, said: “At this time, Misse’s focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss.

“The family ask for privacy, compassion, and respect while they grieve privately.”

Denise paid tribute (Credit: Cover Images)

Denise Van Outen pays tribute

Now, Denise Van Outen, who has narrated TOWIE since 2010, has paid tribute to Jake.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the Women’s Football Awards, she said: “I’ve worked on the show since it started, and with any loss within our TOWIE family, it is heartbreaking. But he was so lovely whenever I saw him out, and he was so friendly and so talented.

“I really feel for his family, my thoughts go out to them, and it is just really sad, and he was way too young to go,” she then said.

“I do wonder what TOWIE will do, I think they’ll do a tribute as they’ve lost a few people recently. I was just really, really shocked when I saw it.”

Jake died this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Tributes for Jake

Following his death, Jake’s friend and TOWIE co-star, Vas J Morgan, paid tribute.

“35 years old is far too young. Jake had so much more life to live. This is an incredible loss and my heart is breaking for his baby girl River, his parents, his brother Sonny and the rest of the family,” he said.

“The friendship most of you saw between Jake and I on TOWIE was just a snippet of what we had been through together. Jake and I supported each other through many lows and celebrated every achievement side by side. From the moment I met him, we had a bond not many people could understand. It felt like reconnecting with a long lost brother,” he then continued.

“He was so talented. I truly don’t think the world had even seen half of what his mind was capable of. I’m so sorry. Sending love to everybody who needs it today. This is a deeply difficult loss. I just wish we had more time. RIP Jake Hall.”

Read more: Coronation Street’s Tracy Shaw supported as she shares update after cancer diagnosis

Leave your tributes to Jake Hall on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix