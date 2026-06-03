Strictly favourite Bill Bailey claims he was offered Celebrity Traitors hosting job before Claudia Winkleman and why he turned it down

Strictly winner Bill Bailey has revealed he was apparently asked to host Celebrity Traitors but had to turn it down.

The BBC spin-off show aired its epic first series last year. The line-up included Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church and Clare Balding.

And while Claudia Winkleman was there to host the programme, that bagged a BAFTA TV nomination, apparently, things could have looked rather differently.

As according to comedian Bill Bailey, he was approached to take on the programme.

Strictly champion Bill could have hosted Celebrity Traitors apparently (Credit: ITV)

Strictly’s Bill Bailey on ‘turning down Celebrity Traitors host job’

Comedian Bill has been a staple on screens for years thanks to stints on shows like Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Have I Got News For You? In 2020, he won the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing with pro dancer partner Oti Mabuse.

And during a recent TV appearance, Bill revealed he was offered the Celebrity Traitors hosting role.

“Fun fact maybe, a little scoop for you – I was actually offered the role of hosting The Traitors, Celebrity Traitors,” he said on Australia’s Today programme.

I couldn’t take the role.

Revealing his busy work schedule meant he was unable to do it, Bill added: “I couldn’t take the role because I was doing something else.”

Bill also shared that he had to turn down an appearance on the hit Amazon Prime comedy contest Last One Laughing UK.

“Last One Laughing, the recording. I was actually away, filming a travel documentary,” he said.

Claudia is back to host series 2 (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors series 2

A brand new series of Celebrity Traitors is currently being filmed – with Claudia back at the helm. And heading to The Traitors castle this year are big names including Ross Kemp, Rob Beckett and Maya Jama.

They’re joined by singer James Blunt, model Jerry Hall and comedians Joanne McNally and Joe Lycett.

Coronation Street legend Julie Hesmondhalgh, content creator King Kenny and Little Mix favourite Leigh-Anne Pinnock are also on the list.

Meanwhile actor Michael Sheen and the brilliant Miranda Hart are also on the Celebrity Traitors season 2 cast line-up. Actor Myha’la, broadcaster and mathematician Professor Hannah Fry and actor Richard E Grant join them.

Read more: ‘A kick in the teeth!’ Charlotte Crosby rages as she claims she’s ‘banned’ from The Celebrity Traitors

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know