The Celebrity Traitors finale is facing a TV disaster after the entire final episode and winners leaked online..

The crowning champions from the hit BBC series has been revealed, along with the 70-minute episode being shared on the internet.

Fans are counting down the hours to watch the final this evening, but some viewers overseas have already seen who wins.

The Celebrity Traitors airs in the UK tonight (Credit: BBC)

The Celebrity Traitors final leaked

The Sun reports that a Canadian streaming service uploaded The Celebrity Traitors highly-anticipated finale episode last night. However, fans had then began sharing and discussing the result after viewing it.

The episode was quickly removed from the streaming service Crave just 90 minutes after it was uploaded. But it appears this was still too late. It’s also claimed the result has aired in New Zealand, too.

One Celebrity Traitors fan wrote online: “It was really good. Didn’t think this would be the ending!”

A spokesperson from the BBC told Entertainment Daily: ”We kindly ask anyone who thinks they know the outcome of The Celebrity Traitors to keep whatever they believe they know to themselves.

“Please avoid sharing potential spoilers so that the millions of fans who have been faithfully following every twist and turn of the series can enjoy the final this evening.”

The Celebrity Traitors airs in the UK tonight (Credit: BBC)

The Celebrity Traitors finale is around the corner

Last night, the BBC shared a promotional post for the finale of the show online.

Millions of viewers have been waiting an entire week to find out who wins the series. The remaining Traitors are Alan Carr and Cat Burns. Nick Mohammed, Joe Marler and David Olusoga are the last Faithfuls standing.

The clip showed a giant advertisement screen on the back on a truck. Parked outside London’s Big Ben, the ad showed Alan and Cat in their cloaks alongside Guy Fawkes. It read: “The Greatest Traitors since Guy Fawkes?”

The caption alongside the clip on Instagram read: “The Celebrity Traitors stops by the Houses of Parliament. There’s gonna be fireworks…

“Famous… and faithful? An all-star cast are ready to play the ultimate game of deceit and betrayal. The fingerless gloves are ON – let the mind games begin!”

Celebrity Traitors host Claudia Winkleman has liked the post, along with 6,200 other fans. One wrote: “Amazing. Love it.” Another added: “I am so excited!”

Read more: Huge blow for Cat Burns and Alan Carr ahead of Celebrity Traitors final as Brits back Faithfuls to win

What time is The Celebrity Traitors final?

The final of The Celebrity Traitors will start in the UK at 9pm tonight (Thursday, November 6). It will air on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

A special episode of its spin-off show, Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked is also on tonight.

Claudia and the cast will join presenter Ed Gamble in the studio. The show starts at 10.10pm on BBC Two and will run for 45 minutes.

If you want to avoid spoilers over the Celebrity Traitors finale and winners, then stay away from dedicated social media groups and pages. Fellow fans have been warning other viewers to avoid certain groups and communities if they don’t want the final episode to be ‘spoiled’ for them.

But not all Canadian fans are ruining it for others.

One wrote: “No spoilers from me, unless you request a DM. I am one of the lucky Canadians who saw it. I’m no Traitor to my fellow Faithful fans!”

We are counting down the hours!

The Celebrity Traitors starts at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday November 6, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’re watching the Celebrity Traitors final?