Celebrity Traitors fans are fuming that they have to wait a whole week until the final episode.

The hit BBC show, hosted by the iconic Claudia Winkleman, has left viewers gripped over the past month. Its star-studded line-up has featured Tom Daley, Paloma Faith, Stephen Fry, and Charlotte Church, to name a few.

Last night (October 30), actress Celia Imrie was murdered by Alan Carr in plain sight. Meanwhile, Kate Garraway was banished at the round table at the end of the episode.

Last night, Alan murdered Celia in plain sight (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors final date has left viewers annoyed

Now, just five contestants remain: Faithfuls Joe Marler, David Olusoga and Nick Mohammed with Traitors Alan Carr and Cat Burns.

So, who will win? Well, here’s where things get awkward. Viewers won’t be able to find out until next week, on Thursday (November 7), after it was reportedly supposed to air tonight (October 31). And to put it lightly, they aren’t happy in the slightest…

“I’m outraged!!! We’ve got to wait a bloody week for the final?!?! Which evil being decided that?????#CelebrityTraitors,” one user wrote on X.

“I’ve assumed all week that the Final would be tomorrow… THEY’RE MAKING US WAIT A WHOLE WEEK???? It’s nothing short of scandalous. #CelebrityTraitors,” another person shared.

“And THAT was a rollercoaster of an episode last night! Could Joe Marler save the day? And we have to wait a WHOLE week!!! #CelebrityTraitors,” a third remarked.

“I hate that we now have to wait another week to see how it all ends. #CelebrityTraitors #TheTraitors,” a fourth said.

“Having to wait a week for the final episode is ridiculous. This series has been brilliant, but the pacing of it needs looking at,” a fifth viewer insisted.

Kate was voted off last night (Credit: BBC)

Kate’s banishment

Following Kate’s banishment yesterday, viewers reacted to the Good Morning Britain host’s exit from the game.

“Kate has to be THE worst faithful in history bless her,” one person insisted.

“Finally, Kate is gone,” another said.

“I think Kate did brilliantly, considering everybody suspected her from episode one,” a third shared.

Meanwhile, another echoed: “I do think Kate was just having fun and that’s why she didn’t really put much input in the mess.”

The Celebrity Traitors concludes on Thursday, November 6 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

