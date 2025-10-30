Celebrity Traitors star Tom Daley proposed a game-changing rule to show bosses after being murdered on the smash-hit show, he has revealed.

Olympic diver Tom, 31, became the second celebrity to be murdered on the show after Paloma Faith was bumped off by her pal, Alan Carr.

But, annoyed at being kicked out so early in the game, he went to the show’s bosses and asked if they could resurrect him!

Tom was murdered early in the series (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors star Tom Daley was ‘annoyed’ he wasn’t a Traitor

In a new interview with The Guardian, Tom opened up about being on the show and his irritation over being booted out first. The star was made a Faithful by Claudia Winkleman, something he admits he was “annoyed” by. To make things worse for Tom, he was then the second celeb to be murdered by the Traitors.

“They got rid of people who probably would have figured it out. Around that first round table, you’re either waiting to be touched or not wanting to be touched. It’s really intense. When I wasn’t a traitor, I was annoyed. You can think, just play the game and have fun and see where we get. But as an athlete, I like to be in control,” he confessed.

Tom was saddened by his murder (Credit: BBC)

Tom Daley on having his game-changing idea shot down by bosses

Tom also admitted that he went to show bosses with the suggestion that he could be resurrected after being murdered. However, he revealed that bosses rejected his idea.

“I think what they should have considered is a resurrection. Bringing someone back from the dead after, like, the first four murders,” he said.

Speaking about his murder, Tom admitted he was saddened by it.

“I was firstly sad and then very confused about what The Traitors were doing because I clearly would be someone who would get banished at the Round Table. If any of the Traitors just planted that seed at the Round Table, I’m sure I would be banished. They could have murdered someone that they know would never have gotten banished at the round table. Maybe they thought of me as a threat. Maybe I was getting too close to the right answers.”

Lucy was murdered last night (Credit: BBC)

Lucy Beaumont’s murder leaves viewers gutted

Last night (Wednesday, October 29) saw the latest celebrity get murdered by the Traitors.

Lucy Beaumont became the Traitors’ latest victim – and unlike the other murders, she was bumped off face-to-face by Traitors Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Cat Burns.

“I hope you feel terrible about yourselves,” she told the trio after they revealed their identities.

However, it wasn’t all bad news for the Faithful, as they finally caught a Traitor!

After seven episodes, Jonathan Ross’ time as a Traitor came to an end when he was banished last night.

“I’m faithful…to the Traitors!” he announced before scampering off to cheers from his fellow celebs.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors winner ‘revealed’ as Joe Marler issued stark warning: ‘He could find himself in danger’

The Celebrity Traitors continues tonight (Thursday, October 30) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!