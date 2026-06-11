Jesy Nelson’s sibling issues clapback at Perrie Edwards’ ‘lies’: ‘Just a big sister speaking out’

Jesy Nelson’s sister has hit back at Perrie Edwards’ remarks about the singer.

This week, Perrie appeared on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast where she opened up about former Little Mix bandmate Jesy, who left the group in 2020.

The pop star spoke about her “difficult” relationship with Jesy. She also revealed she doesn’t see a future where she and Jesy are friends.

Now, Jesy’s older sister Jade has come to her defence, revealing she is fed up with “lies and accusations” about her sibling.

Jesy and Perrie shot to fame in Little Mix (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Perrie Edwards on relationship with Jesy Nelson

On the Great Company podcast, Perrie spoke to host Jamie at great length about Jesy. She said: “I have to be careful how I say this as I don’t want to seem like a [bleep].

“But for me what upsets me the most is when situations like this happen and the other person doesn’t take any accountability. That boils my blood.

“I am not blaming everything on you, I am not saying that she’s this [bleep] monster and everything was her [fault], but take some accountability for your actions and realise you were difficult. You did have difficult moments.

“Granted, there were reasons for those moments. But you can only pick someone up so many [bleep] times before you start losing track of your own sanity.”

Perrie opened up (Credit: Great Company with Jamie Laing / YouTube)

‘Take some accountability’

She added: “Don’t put the blame on me and make me out to be something that I am not. Yes, I am not perfect, and I might not have been there enough, or I could have done better I suppose. But I thought what I was doing was enough. I thought that I tried everything.

“And so, to sit there in further interviews and discuss it publicly and be like, ‘I wasn’t supported’. You were though! You know what I am saying? You were. So, just take some accountability.”

Perrie was then asked if she wanted to rekindle their friendship. She responded: “Part of me wanted to until the documentary [Jesy’s show Life After Little Mix], and then part of me withdrew again.

“If you upset me and hurt me in a way there’s not really any going back, I can forgive, but I don’t want you in my space.”

Jesy’s sister has rushed to her defence (Credit: Great Company with Jesy Nelson / YouTube)

Jesy’s sister issues statement

However, following Perrie’s comments, Jesy’s sister has hit back. She wrote on Instagram: “Just a big sister speaking out because she’s so tired of lies, accusations and YES people not taking accountability for their actions.

“People say in life be the bigger person, keep quiet, but actually sometimes it doesn’t do any good. I’ve watched my sister go through hell and back for many many years. And very few will only ever understand what it’s like to be tormented, bullied and pulled down for the way you look.

“It’s really easy to say just ignore it. But until you are in that situation yourself you will never ever really no how it will affect them.

“But I think when you attempt to end your life not once, but twice it’s shows the dark place you must be in and YES that was with a lack of support many many times.”

‘Isn’t that what you do as friends’

Jade continued: “As for not taking accountability, that is actually all she’s done. She’s fully aware she was hard work, she’s fully aware she was hard to deal with. But through it all if any other single person were struggling with a breakup, anxiety, life, she was there! Isn’t that what you do as friends or if you love someone.

“So yes we may learn lots from our therapists but would a therapist ever say there is only so many times you can pick someone up. It’s ok to be spoken about in interviews, songs. But the minute she tells her truth finally, it’s funny people don’t seem to like it.

“It’s always a shock when someone finally stands up for themselves. Maybe that’s why we get angry and swear as we can’t believe it.

“But let me tell you something, there is always so so much more someone could have said.”

ED! has contacted Perrie’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Little Mix star Perrie Edwards reveals major wedding plans 4 years after engagement: ‘A lot is going on’

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