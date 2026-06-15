Molly-Mae Hague shocks fans with her appearance in white dress just days after giving birth

Molly-Mae Hague has stunned fans with her appearance in a white dress at Tommy Fury’s fight with Eddie Hall in Manchester on Saturday.

At the event, Molly-Mae and Tommy, both 27, revealed the name of their newborn son. The boxer showed off the baby’s moniker on his fight gear.

The couple welcomed their second child earlier this month.

As Tommy headed to the ring on Saturday night, he confirmed that he and Molly-Mae had chosen the name Midas by wearing it on the vest he used for his walkout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae Hague stuns in white dress at Tommy Fury fight

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae watched proudly from the crowd as Tommy took on Eddie, the former World’s Strongest Man champion.

Fans were stunned by Molly-Mae’s appearance as she wowed in a tight-fitted white dress.

After the star shared a photo to Instagram showcasing her outfit, the compliments came rushing in. One person commented: “Can we just talk about how incredible this woman is looking just days after giving birth?! What a superwoman!”

Another wrote: “You look so incredible Molly!! Enjoy your beautiful family.”

A third added: “Sorry but how amazing do you look.”

The Instagram post also included a photo of Tommy with their son, Midas, on his chest. Molly-Mae gushed: “20,000 people in an arena last night… but just us four this morning.”

Elsewhere, on Friday, Molly-Mae’s interior designer shared a look at the newborn’s space-themed nursery, including a large moon light fixed to the ceiling, which appeared to offer the first clue about the name.

In an earlier vlog, Molly-Mae said the name was “hard to pronounce” and admitted it was unusual, though perhaps not as unexpected as Bambi. She added that she only knew one other child with the same name.

Who is Midas? The meaning behind Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s baby name reveal Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury revealed their baby son’s name as Midas when Tommy wore it on his walkout vest for his fight in Manchester. The reveal followed days of fan speculation, with Molly-Mae previously hinting that the name was unusual and not easy to pronounce. She had also suggested the announcement could come through Tommy’s fight kit. The choice continues a pattern for the couple, who have previously shared distinctive baby names publicly, including daughter Bambi. Key points: The name was confirmed on Tommy Fury’s fight gear.

Molly-Mae had teased that the reveal might happen on fight night.

Fans had been guessing the name online before the announcement.

Tommy has often paid tribute to daughter Bambi through his boxing outfits, including his shorts and zip-up top, and Molly-Mae had already hinted that their son’s name might appear on his fight kit too.

Last month, she said: “I’ve been designing Tommy’s shorts for his fight and I’m thinking about potentially putting, I don’t know if we’re going like, I don’t because I don’t know what the timeline’s going to be…

Tommy and Molly-Mae recently welcomed a baby boy (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae and Tommy reveal baby name at boxing event

“I’m thinking do I put the name of baby number two on his fight shorts?

“Because he always has Bambi’s name on his fight shorts, and I don’t want to leave the second baby off.

“But also maybe that’s how we announce the name, is on his fight shorts. That would actually be quite cool. Fight on the 13th [of June] with Eddie Hall. So we’ve got a lot to look forward to guys. There’s a lot coming up in the next few weeks.”

Before the reveal, fans had been sharing their guesses after Molly-Mae announced the birth. Predictions included Miffy, Bunny, Dusk, Dream and Cloud.

One theory grew after Bambi was seen wearing a T-shirt featuring Miffy, the fictional rabbit from the picture-book series created by Dutch artist Dick Bruna in 1955.

Molly-Mae recently described the birth of her son as “incredible”. She said he had helped ease many of the fears she carried from her first experience of the newborn stage.

Tommy Fury had his son’s name on his boxing shorts at the event on Saturday (Credit: Aaron Parfitt)

Molly-Mae’s newborn ‘fears’

The Love Island star has spoken openly with followers about how difficult she found those early weeks after welcoming Bambi.

In 2025, she admitted she would have been “terrified” to see a positive pregnancy test. She said: “I found the newborn stage so unbelievably difficult and daunting and looking back I can’t really say that there was any part of it that I enjoyed.”

She has since said that this time feels completely different.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury relationship timeline Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury first met on Love Island in 2019 and have remained one of the show’s most high-profile couples. 2019: They meet on Love Island.

2023: They welcome their first child, daughter Bambi.

2024: They buy their Cheshire mansion and begin updating the interiors.

2025: They confirm the arrival of their baby son. The couple have continued to share selected family and home updates with fans, including glimpses of their children’s rooms and wider renovation plans.

Sharing a photo of her newborn son on Instagram, Molly-Mae wrote: “Thank you for healing so many of my newborn fears little one.

“The peace and happiness I feel this time around is something I wished for but didn’t know would come.”

She added: “The difference compared to this stage with Bambi is indescribable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

‘There’s your little brother’

Elsewhere, Molly-Mae revealed that she and Tommy learned their baby’s gender at the start of her pregnancy.

The couple celebrated with daughter Bambi as Tommy burst a balloon filled with blue confetti, and Molly-Mae wrote: “Just the luckiest.”

She later added: “Nearly 9 months on from finding out we’d been blessed with a boy… and I still can’t believe it.”

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague shares intimate photos from ‘incredible’ birth of baby boy

Over the weekend, the pair also shared a video showing Tommy bringing Bambi to the hospital. Here, the toddler was able to hold her baby brother.

When Molly-Mae asked, “Do you like him?” Bambi replied: “Yes.” Molly-Mae captioned the clip: “‘There’s your little brother.'”

The update came after reports that Tommy was left “devastated” when he had to leave his family and return to training camp the day after Molly-Mae gave birth.