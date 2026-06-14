Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are settling into life as a family of four while giving their Cheshire mansion a stylish refresh for their newborn son.

A new Instagram image has teased the nursery for the couple’s baby boy, and it appears they have chosen a playful space theme.

Molly-Mae baby nursery takes shape with space theme

Interior designer Sally O’Connor, founder of Hesellic Design, in a photo that is no longer available posted to on her Instagram stories, shared a glimpse at her latest work for the Fury family (you can see the updates to her feed, here) showing a large moon suspended from the ceiling.

Bambi has also had a bedroom update according to reports (Credit: Mancpicss66 / SplashNews.com)

Alongside space-themed emojis, she wrote: “Little boys room incoming.”

Molly and Tommy have confirmed they welcomed a son, but they have not yet revealed his name.

Molly-Mae baby nursery update comes as Bambi gets her own room

The couple’s daughter Bambi, three, has also been given a pink-and-white bedroom, with her name displayed above a chic fireplace.

Her room also includes a Disney-inspired touch that nods to her name, with cloud wallpaper running up the stairs and a small image of Minnie and Mickey Mouse at the bottom.

It also appears Bambi now has her own bed in the stylish space, after previously having a Homeloft crib in her cloud-themed nursery.

Sally praised the design on social media, writing: “Isn’t she lovely. One of my favourite EVER rooms we’ve designed… only fitting for a precious little girl…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae’s new baby nursery is part of wider home makeover

Sally has also helped create Molly’s Maebe office and worked on a new black-and-white family room for the couple, complete with large built-in wardrobes and a teddy picture above the fireplace.

She wrote: “We did a thing … project ‘family room’ … thank you for having us gorgeous little family @mollymae @tommyfury … wishing you lots of love in your ‘new’ home as a family of four.”

Molly appeared thrilled with the results and replied: “you’re the best”.

The Love Island stars, both 27, bought their Cheshire mansion in 2024 for £4.75million and have been transforming it ever since.

Molly-Mae has just welcomed her second bundle of joy (Credit: Mancpicss66 / SplashNews.com)

Molly-Mae’s nursery reveal follows birth of second child

Molly and Tommy, who met on Love Island in 2019, recently revealed they had welcomed a baby boy after keeping the gender private throughout the pregnancy.

Molly later shared intimate hospital photos from the Portland Hospital in London and described the birth as an unforgettable experience.

She wrote: “I don’t think I’ll ever get over this day…. the most incredible birth I could have ever asked for.”

Although fans now know the couple have had a son, many are still waiting for the name reveal.

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