Molly-Mae Hague has given fans a deeply personal glimpse into the birth of her second child, posting fresh hospital photos after welcoming a baby boy with Tommy Fury.

The former Love Island star, 27, shared a series of intimate Instagram snaps from the day their son was born, offering followers a look at the moments just after his arrival.

Molly-Mae and Tommy, who are already parents to daughter Bambi, welcomed their baby boy last week. She had kept the baby’s gender private throughout her pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae Hague shares photos from ‘incredible’ birth of baby son

Although the couple have now confirmed they have a son, they have still not revealed his name, with fans eagerly waiting for the announcement.

In the new photos, Molly-Mae cradled her newborn shortly after giving birth. One image also showed her iconic toy elephant, Ellie Belly, while another captured her using a yoga ball as labour began.

A further snap showed Molly-Mae and Tommy cuddling as they held their baby together.

Alongside the post, Molly-Mae wrote: “I don’t think I’ll ever get over this day…. the most incredible birth I could have ever asked for.”

Fans quickly filled the comments with messages of support and praise, with many calling the pictures beautiful and wishing her a healthy recovery. Others focused on one question still hanging in the air, the baby’s name.

Some followers urged Molly-Mae to reveal it, while others guessed the couple may save the announcement for a YouTube video.

Molly-Mae and Tommy recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Name reveal could come at Tommy Fury fight

The Sun recently claimed that the couple are expected to unveil their son’s name during Tommy Fury’s upcoming pay-per-view fight against Eddie Hall on Saturday.

According to a source, the newborn’s name will appear on Tommy’s boxing shorts alongside Bambi’s name.

They claimed: “The little man’s name will be on Tommy’s shorts at his fight along with Bambi’s. That’s how they are going to announce it to the world. The shorts will be two-toned colour. It was Tommy’s idea and Molly was very open to it.”

Molly-Mae shared some intimate photos from her birth (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

The insider added that the plan now feels like the perfect way to share the name publicly following the baby’s arrival.

Why fans are waiting for the baby name reveal Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have confirmed they have welcomed a baby boy, but have not yet publicly shared his name. That has led to speculation among fans over when the reveal will happen, especially after reports it could be tied to Tommy’s upcoming fight. In celebrity coverage, baby name announcements are often held back for a separate social media post, interview or video. Until the couple confirm it themselves, the name remains unannounced.

They said: “Now the little fella is here it’s a no-brainer. What better way to announce his name than on his dad’s boxing shorts.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague reveals baby son’s face in new photos as she gushes over being a ‘boy mum’

“Molly is now obsessed with it. She’s hoping to be there. They’re working out the walk outs at the minute because that’s when it will be revealed, with music and blue fireworks. It will be cool. It should be a really nice moment for them.”