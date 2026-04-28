Moira teams up with pregnant Dawn to take Joe down, Emmerdale spoilers confirm

Moira Dingle may not have pulled the trigger in Emmerdale, but don’t be fooled into thinking Joe Tate has got away with it. After that tense showdown, it’s clear she’s playing a longer game and this time she won’t be acting alone.

With an unexpected ally now on her side, Moira’s revenge is already taking shape and Joe could be in far more danger than he realises.

Moira meant business (Credit: ITV)

Moira confronts Joe in Emmerdale

As Tuesday’s episode (April 28) got underway, tensions were already running high. Cain lashed out again, while Moira held back from telling him the truth about Robert, determined not to add to his stress.

Aaron later encouraged Cain to make things right with Moira, and he began to see he needed to try.

Meanwhile, Moira had one thing on her mind. Armed with a shotgun, she headed to Home Farm and let herself in to face Joe.

When Graham arrived, he attempted to intervene, but Moira wasn’t backing down. She made it clear she knew exactly what Joe had done. Joe tried to shift the blame onto Robert, but Moira wasn’t convinced.

Dawn produced her pregnancy test to stop Moira (Credit: ITV)

Dawn stops Moira from going too far

Just as the situation reached breaking point, Dawn walked in and revealed she was pregnant, showing Moira the test as proof. Desperate, she begged her not to take her baby’s father away.

Graham promised that if Moira walked away, they would keep the police out of it. Moira agreed, but not without a warning. She made it clear that Joe’s time would come and she would make him pay.

Back at home, Moira and Cain attempted to talk things through, but the moment quickly unravelled. As emotions spilled over, Cain stormed out, leaving their relationship on shaky ground.

Over at Home Farm, Joe was thrilled by the news of the pregnancy and spoke confidently about getting even with Moira. Dawn, however, was left with growing doubts. Although Joe tried to brush it all off and blame Robert, it was clear she wasn’t entirely convinced.

Dawn wants answers so Moira reveals what Joe did in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Moira and Dawn join forces in shock plan in Emmerdale

Later this week, Dawn crosses paths with Moira again, and a pointed remark about Joe leaves her unsettled.

Already questioning everything, Dawn heads to Wishing Well and demands answers. This time, Moira tells her the truth about Joe’s role in setting her up, leaving Dawn stunned and desperate to know more.

Looking ahead, Dawn struggles to keep up appearances. While Joe celebrates the pregnancy and shares the news, she finds herself unable to match his excitement, weighed down by what she now knows.

Eventually, she turns back to Moira, admitting she can’t stay with Joe because she hates what he’s done. But Moira has other ideas.

She urges Dawn to stay, pointing out that she’ll need financial security if she wants to fight for custody. With that, a plan begins to form between them.

Together, they are determined to make Joe Tate pay. The only question now is how far they’re willing to go, and whether Joe will see it coming before it’s too late.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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