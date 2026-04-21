Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look at Moira’s revenge and Cain’s shock cancer decision

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week Moira goes nuts with a shotgun when Robert confesses what really happened and how she ended up in prison and farm-less.

Meanwhile, struggling Cain drops a bombshell over his cancer treatment. Can anyone get through to him?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Robert confesses to Moira

Moira insists on helping at the farm and Robert feels uncomfortable. She can see something isn’t right and presses him for the truth.

Robert can’t keep it in any longer and admits he planted the ID’s that led to her going to prison. He also reveals the truth about Joe’s blackmail and the video of Victoria killing John.

2. Moira turns a gun on Joe in Emmerdale spoilers

Moira tells Robert to go to the police or else she will and he agrees. But Aaron begs Moira not to get Robert in trouble and realising the affect this will have on an already fragile Cain, she agrees to keep quiet.

Aaron then reminds her Robert is not the one to blame here…

Moira turns up at Home Farm and confronts Joe with a shotgun. Graham interrupts, but Moira stands her ground. How far will she go?

3. Dawn finds out everything

Moira soon sees Dawn out on a walk and confronts her about Joe. Dawn is shaken by Moira’s accusations.

Dawn later goes to see Moira and asks her to tell her everything she knows. What does this mean for Dawn and Joe?

4. Cain makes a confession in Emmerdale spoilers

Despite Aaron insisting Cain makes things up with Moira before the surgery, Cain is still struggling to express his fears. They are further apart than ever. Liam is worried and wants to see if he can help.

However there’s shock in store when Cain makes a confession to Liam: he plans to cancel his cancer surgery.

Moira is upset over how bad things are with Cain and confides in Chas. Can they find a way back to each other?

When Liam then reveals Cain’s decision about treatment, Moira knows they have to try and get through to him. Will Cain see sense?

5. Sarah and Jacob are officially parents

Sarah and Jacob are overwhelmed when they become the official parents of baby Leyla. The young couple are besotted and enjoy time with her.

Ross and Mack show up with a gift from Moses. Ross is awkward and doesn’t want to hold the baby. However Jacob insists on inviting him to the family gathering later. Will Ross crack?

6. Paddy gets his affairs in order in Emmerdale spoilers

Eve is hurt by gossip about Paddy’s arrest. So Paddy confesses he may go to prison for helping her grandad.

Heartbroken Eve begs her dad not to leave and Paddy is distraught.

Mandy then tries to help by suggesting Paddy lets Bear take the blame for the whole thing. Paddy is absolutely disgusted and storms out. However, later they reconcile and are united to face whatever is coming next.

As the eve of the trial arrives, Paddy isn’t feeling optimistic. He looks out over the village, worried about what the future will bring.

7. Todd’s manipulations continue

Vanessa, Dr Todd, Manpreet and Mary are all bonding in the pub and agree to a darts match. Mary puts Vanessa and Todd on the same team.

Vanessa is oblivious to Todd’s flirting during the match.

But later Todd takes the opportunity to sow some more lies about Jacob. Will it work?

8. Joe reveals Dawn’s secret in Emmerdale spoilers

Dawn is stunned and blindsided when she realises Joe has already told Kim and the children about their pregnancy.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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