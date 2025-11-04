Coronation Street’s Mick and Lou Michaelis’ return teased by soap writer

Lou and Mick Michaelis could return to Coronation Street despite being written out earlier this year, Corrie writer Jan McVerry has hinted.

The villainous couple are currently both behind bars for separate attacks.

But, their stories are set to continue as viewers have been assured that they’ll ‘hear from them again.’

The pair are currently both in prison (Credit: ITV)

Mick and Lou Michaelis behind bars

At the start of 2025, Mick and Lou Michaelis rocked up in Weatherfield as Chesney and Gemma’s ‘nightmare neighbours.’ But, the ‘nightmare’ had only just started.

During the couple’s short time on the cobbles, a lot of juicy drama took place. It turned out that Kit Green was actually the biological father of Lou’s child – Brody Michaelis, instead of Mick. Mick was fuming about this and ended up disowning Brody. Not before he used Bernie as a bargaining chip to make Kit pay for ruining his life.

As well as this, Mick had been abusing his wife Lou behind closed doors. His violent streak turned public though when he whacked PC Craig Tinker on the head with a baseball bat and killed him. After being locked up, Mick managed to escape prison and ended up causing a stir at Weatherfield High before heading to the factory and leaving Sally Metcalfe in danger while demanding she handed over his daughter Joanie.

With Mick stabbing Kit Green, he was taken back to his cell once again. And, when it later came out that Lou Michaelis had attacked Gary Windass and left him for dead just months later, she was also locked up, leaving the kids in the hands of Sally and Tim.

But, this might not be the end of the couple’s story after all!

Mick and Lou might return (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street writer teases Michaelis’ return

Mick and Lou were like Marmite characters. You either hated them for being so horrible or loved them for being true soap villains.

It’s fair to say that they’ve been missed by many though, but a comeback is possible.

Speaking to the Stateside Street podcast, Jan explained: “We brought in the Michaelis family, him [Mick] and Lou, [it was] very explosive, hit the ground running.

“The viewers hated them, but they brought a lot of drama with them and they’ve left us a great legacy with Brody.”

She then said: “It’s not the end of the family. We are going to hear from them again.” So, we could be hearing from the Michaelis’ sooner rather than later!

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

