Coronation Street fan theory predicts Lou will kill Mick amid prison escape drama

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Lou Michaelis will kill her husband Mick when he escapes from prison.

Next week, Mick will break out of prison so that he can try to run away with his kids.

But, will Lou let Mick near the kids after knowing what he did to PC Craig Tinker?

Mick escapes prison (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Mick Michaelis’ prison escape

Coronation Street spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ITV soap reveal that Mick Michaelis will escape from prison and set foot back onto the Street with one thing in mind – running away with his kids.

Hearing that Joanie’s at a taster day at Weatherfield High, Mick heads there first but is livid to discover Sally’s already collected her and taken her back to the Street.

With Sally taking Joanie on a tour of Underworld, Mick then heads there with Kit Green following closely behind.

And, after a confrontation, Kit ends up in hospital and needing life-saving surgery as Bernie and Gemma worry by his bedside.

But, can Mick be stopped from putting anyone else in danger?

Lou’s exiting the soap soon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Lou will kill Mick

With both Mick and Lou soon set to leave the soap, a new fan theory has predicted that their exit storylines will see Lou kill Mick in a bid to protect her kids and stop him from running away with them.

Taking to X, one Coronation Street viewer wrote: “My theory for next week, I think Lou will kill Mick in self-defence and then she runs away leaving her girls with Sally and Tim and Brody will stay with Kit or Bernie.”

This theory suggests that Lou’s exit will see her go on the run with Joanie and Shanice, but Brody will remain on the Street without his parents.

But, how will Mick and Lou Michaelis actually leave the soap? And, will anyone leave in a body bag?

