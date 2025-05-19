Coronation Street follow-up: As Mick attacks Craig with bat, PC Tinker’s tragic death timeline

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, May 19), PC Craig Tinker was attacked by Mick with a bat.

Craig was so desperate to impress Detective Kit Green at work that he confronted an angry Mick alone.

But things backfired when Mick pulled out a bat and whacked him on the head.

Craig was attacked by Mick (Credit: ITV)

Mick attacked Craig in Coronation Street

This evening on the cobbles, Craig’s exit storyline kicked off as Craig Tinker shadowed Kit at work for his CID training.

But, Kit gave him a hard time and told him ‘he’d never make a DC.’ Kit had just questioned whether Brody could be his son, taking his anger out on poor Craig at work as he struggled to process this possibility.

Despite it being Kit’s birthday, it wasn’t a happy day for him, getting on the wrong side of Mick Michaelis once more when he confronted Brody over shoplifting.

Mick was out to get Kit, confronting Lou over what they were both hiding. Fiz was so concerned that she’d called 999 because of Mick’s ‘temper,’ informing Craig over her concerns for Lou’s welfare.

Craig, receiving some prior motivation from DS Lisa Swain, failed to wait for backup and headed over to the Michaelis’. Lou told him there was nothing to worry about, but when Craig left Mick started to abuse Lou.

Seeing Mick soon drive off in his van though, Craig went to follow him on patrol.

With Mick furious after finding out that Brody might not be his biological son, he started drink driving. Craig pulled him over to the side of the road and asked him if he could test his breath.

Craig wanted to grab a breath ‘kit,’ with Mick confusing this for thinking Kit Green was in on the whole thing. He then tarnished all police with the same cloth and pulled out a bat and whacked Craig over the head.

He then left him unconscious on the floor before speeding off.

Craig meets his maker (Credit: ITV)

Here’s when Craig will die in Coronation Street

Craig Tinker’s final scenes are set to air this week, with Craig either taking his last breath on Wednesday (May 21), or Friday (May 23).

But, what will his final scenes actually look like? Well, after his attack, Craig’s found on the floor by Maria Connor and Sarah, with paramedics rushing to the scene.

At the hospital, Lisa’s horrified to discover the extent of Craig’s injuries as he wakes up and tells Asha that he knows who attacked him.

But, as Jess tries to quiz him, Craig loses consciousness once more after swelling to the brain.

In the Rovers, Kirk braces himself to call Beth and inform her of what happened to Craig. But, how will the Street cope with Craig’s eventual death? It’s bound to have quite the impact…

