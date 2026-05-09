‘He’s so happy for us’: Prince William sang Sweet Caroline and went through all the emotions as he cheered on Aston Villa

Prince William was every inch the passionate football fan as he cheered on his beloved Aston Villa during their huge Europa League semi-final victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Prince of Wales couldn’t contain his excitement as Villa stormed to a 4-0 win at Villa Park, securing their place in the Europa League final in dramatic fashion.

Prince William was spotted celebrating after Aston Villa’s victory (Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Prince William celebrates Aston Villa victory

Before kick-off, William was spotted chatting with Villa boss Unai Emery and England manager Thomas Tuchel, before taking his seat in the stands alongside club ambassador Ahmed Elmohamady.

The future king looked tense as Villa tried to overturn their 1-0 first-leg deficit, but he visibly relaxed after Ollie Watkins levelled the tie in the first half.

Things only got more emotional from there.

When Emi Buendía buried a penalty to put Villa ahead, William leapt out of his seat and punched the air in delight as fans around him erupted.

Goals from John McGinn helped seal the historic win, with William later seen belting out Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline alongside jubilant supporters after the final whistle.

And the celebrations didn’t stop in the stands.

Speaking after the match, Emery revealed that William headed straight to the dressing room to congratulate the players personally.

“We spoke to Prince William,” the Villa manager told The Sun. “He was in the dressing room with the players and with me. And of course, he’s so happy as well.”

The Prince of Wales is a lifelong Aston Villa fan (Credit: Poitout/ABACAPRESS.COM/SplashNews.com)

Prince William

William has long spoken about his love for Aston Villa and has supported the Midlands club since childhood.

The royal was born just weeks after Villa famously lifted the European Cup in 1982, and over the years he’s become one of the club’s most high-profile fans.

Earlier this year, William attended another Villa match alongside eldest son Prince George, admitting beforehand that he was feeling “terrified” and “really nervous” ahead of the game.

Fans were also left impressed by his surprisingly detailed football knowledge during a TV interview before kick-off, where he discussed tactics and analysed Villa’s chances like a seasoned pundit.

Away from football, William has also shown off his more playful side in recent years.

Back in 2024, the Prince went viral after being filmed dancing enthusiastically at a Taylor Swift concert at Wembley Stadium alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royal trio later posed for selfies with Taylor and NFL star Travis Kelce, with clips of William dancing quickly taking over social media.

“Loving the enthusiasm! Taylor really is for everyone,” one fan wrote at the time.

Another joked: “He’s a Prince, but he’s a King for that.”

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