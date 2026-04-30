‘Important message’ Prince William and Kate Middleton sent with new family photo on anniversary

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, have quietly marked a major milestone in their marriage and fans are all saying the same thing about their latest family photo.

Celebrating 15 years together, the royal couple shared a relaxed photo with their children, offering a rare glimpse into their home life.

15 years ago, on April 29, 2011, William and Catherine married at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony watched by millions around the world.

To celebrate their anniversary this week, the Prince and Princess of Wales posted an outdoorsy family photo featuring their three children across their social media channels.

According to one expert, the image carries a deeper meaning beyond the sweet family moment.

Kate and William shared a new photo with their kids to mark their wedding anniversary this week (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate share new family photo

On the couple’s joint social media pages on Wednesday, a fresh family portrait was revealed. You can see it here.

Captured from above, the image shows William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis lying together on the grass in the sunshine.

Prince William and George are turned towards each other, while Kate, dressed in a striped top and white jeans, looks fondly at Charlotte and Louis beside her.

Adding to the cosy feel, the family’s dogs are also included, snuggled up next to William.

The post was simply captioned: “Celebrating 15 years of marriage.”

Kate and William married on April 29, 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Important message’ William and Kate sent with anniversary post

Body language expert Judi James shared her thoughts on the Wales family photo.

She told the Mirror: “Now that George, Charlotte and Louis are a little older the message from this pose is not that William and Kate are just celebrating their roles as parents and as husband and wife, but that they’re primarily embracing and celebrating their own ability to act like children too, as this intertwined, tumbling, playful group are all showing their capacity for freedom and expressiveness here.

“This is an important message, not just for William and Kate, with William in particular having a role that normally requires formality and emotional caution, but it also seems to hold a soft message that flies in the face of claims from across the Atlantic that you need to escape the confines of royal life to ever feel free.”

She added: “William shows he is able to be as much of a big kid as he wants in this family group, and the couple show how that freedom to express emotions of love, joy and playful fun will be a constant, even when William is on the throne.”

William and Kate prioritise family time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate’s wedding day

The Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey, in a ceremony watched by millions across the globe.

They’re primarily embracing and celebrating their own ability to act like children too.

Following their big day, the couple became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Since then, they have welcomed three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, eight.

Fifteen years on, this latest snapshot makes one thing clear, family remains firmly at the heart of everything they do.

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