New family photo released of Prince William, Princess Kate and their children to mark 15th wedding anniversary

Today marks the 15th anniversary of Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales saying “I do”, and to mark the occasion the couple have shared a fresh family photo featuring all three of their children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales married on April 29, 2011 in a spectacular ceremony at Westminster Abbey, watched by millions across the world.

Fast forward 15 years and the couple are still going strong, raising their three children together: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, eight.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have created a beautiful family since their wedding day 15 years ago (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate share sweet new family photo for anniversary

To mark the milestone, the couple posted a new image on their official joint social media accounts on Wednesday. You can see it here.

The bird’s-eye view snap shows William, Kate and their children lying together on the grass in the sunshine, in a relaxed family moment.

Prince William and George are seen looking towards each other, while Kate, wearing a striped top and white jeans, is pictured next to Charlotte and Louis.

Their beloved family dogs also make an appearance, happily snuggled up beside William.

The post was simply captioned: “Celebrating 15 years of marriage.”

Kate and William married in April 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans react as ‘beautiful’ picture melts hearts

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with love, with many also sending anniversary wishes to the royal couple.

One person said: “Wonderful picture.”

Another wrote: “Happy wedding anniversary, what a beautiful family, wishing you all the best.”

Someone else added: “Congratulations to you both, what a wonderful family you have created together.”

Meanwhile, a fourth commented: “Happy anniversary, such a beautiful picture!”

It has not been confirmed how William and Kate will be spending their anniversary this year, but speculation is already swirling about a low-key celebration.

William and Kate could mark their anniversary privately (Credit: Cover Images)

How will William and Kate celebrate their day?

Royal commentator Richard Palmer told the Mirror that the couple are far more likely to keep things private than step out for any public celebrations.

He said: “Whenever anyone who knows them is asked how they’ll celebrate, the answer is always the same: privately. They would both much prefer some family holiday time or a private anniversary trip to any big public declarations.

“I can see them going somewhere that means a lot to them, possibly to Africa, or maybe to Mustique.”

What a wonderful family you have created together.

He added: “They’re both quite sentimental and after everything they’ve been through, with Kate’s illness and the many changes in the family, we could see them involving other family members too, maybe Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael, because they’ve been such a big part of their life together.”

Read more: Prince William and Princess Kate warned of ‘crying shame’ they could face when they’re king and queen

William and Kate’s journey over the past year has been especially emotional, after the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis in 2024. She underwent treatment and confirmed in January 2025 that she was in remission.

William remained by her side throughout, later describing the year during a solo trip to South Africa in late 2024 as “brutal”.

Wish William and Kate a happy wedding anniversary on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.