Kate Middleton and Prince William divorce rumours dismissed with new analysis

Prince William and Kate Middleton are being hailed as a “real power couple” as false divorce rumours swirl online.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have recently found themselves at the centre of speculation, fuelled by fake AI-generated videos circulating on social media. But with their 15th wedding anniversary fast approaching, all signs suggest their marriage is very much on solid ground.

A body language expert has now weighed in on William and Kate’s relationship and how their PDA is increasing. The analysis offers a telling insight into how close they really are.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been branded a “real power couple” (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton branded ‘power couple’ amid false divorce rumours

William and Kate married on April 29, 2011. They tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony watched by millions around the world.

Now parents to three children, the Prince and Princess of Wales appear more united than ever.

Body language expert Darren Stanton has analysed the couple’s journey, from the early years of their romance to how they interact today.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren told Royal Insider: “The early part of their relationship, from the early 2000s up until they got engaged, Kate used to be quite self contained, her body language was quite closed off.

When you see them at engagements now they almost move as one unit.

“William had this innate confidence, but again in the early stages of the relationship, he was very guarded, especially around the media.

“They were very similar back then and that remains true. They have grown together over the years and that is why they still have such a strong relationship.

“As time has gone on there has been a steady increase in matching and mirroring. When you see them at engagements now they almost move as one unit.”

Catherine and William rarely showed PDA early in their marriage (Credit: Flynetpictures.com)

‘They are showing more PDA’

Royal fans have noticed that William and Kate have become more openly affectionate during public engagements in recent months.

According to Darren, this shift suggests the couple have “both really come out of their shells”.

He explained: “They are showing more PDA, they are far more free in their movements, they show constant open palm gestures and are incredibly tactile.

“William has lost a lot of the self soothing gestures he used to exhibit, fiddling with sleeves, hands in his pockets, looking around him for support, it shows how his confidence has grown. The lack of these is particularly apparent when he is with Kate, she is his rock as he is for her.”

Darren went on to describe William and Catherine as a “real power couple”, pointing to the “strength of their relationship”.

He concluded: “They have fantastic eye contact, a controlled stillness, and calm fluid gestures. Their bond is strong and clear for all to see.”

This April, the Prince and Princess of Wales will mark 15 years of marriage. And, by all accounts, their connection has never looked stronger.

