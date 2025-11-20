Inside Prince William and Princess Kate’s glamorous Royal Variety date night with rare but romantic PDA moment

Prince William and Princess Kate made their return to the Royal Variety red carpet for the first time since 2023 (Wednesday, November 19).

The royal couple looked stunning as they mingled with the stars, and even shared a sweet, brief moment of PDA too.

William and Kate were at the event together (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince William and Princess Kate at the Royal Variety

Last night saw the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, make an appearance at the Royal Variety Performance.

The annual star-studded event was once again hosted at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The royal couple looked stunning as ever as they stepped out onto the red carpet.

Kate wowed in a velvet bodycon gown from Talbot Runhof, whilst the prince looked very dapper in a smart, black tuxedo.

At one point while on the red carpet, the royal couple shared a sweet, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of PDA.

As they headed into the venue, the future king placed a subtle hand on his wife’s back, leading her into the Royal Albert Hall.

William and Kate met the star’s at last night’s event (Credit: CoverImages.com)

William and Kate’s PDA moment

Speaking to HELLO!, royal reporter Alex Hurtado discussed the sweet moment between the royal couple.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales were so in sync as they stepped out on the red carpet, both wearing velvet. William was so supportive of his wife and sweetly put his hand on her back as they walked in,” Hurtado said.

“They were also very generous with their time, standing out to chat to Colonel Jane Davis, Vice Lord-Lieutenant for Greater London and the President and CEO of the Royal Albert Hall, James Max and James Ainscough despite the freezing temperatures.”

The Royal Variety Performance is an annual event that supports the Royal Variety Charity and benefits those who work in the entertainment industry.

The last time the royal couple were in attendance together was in 2023. Kate wore a blue floor-length gown complete with a matching cape, whilst William once again rocked his tuxedo.

Jessie J shared a hug with Kate (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kate’s heartfelt moment with Jessie J

During their time at the event, William and Kate encountered a string of famous faces.

Among the stars was singer Jessie J, who took a moment to speak with Kate.

Jessie, 37, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. She underwent successful surgery over the summer. She announced she needs further surgery back in August.

Speaking to Kate, Jessie said: “I just had breast cancer. I just want to give you a hug. Cancer really puts life into perspective.”

The singer and the Princess of Wales then embraced, before speaking about the shock of receiving a diagnosis.

Speaking after, Jessie told the press, “Mum to mum, who has just recently gone through cancer, I just wanted to give her a hug. We acknowledged that it’s something that is not easy to go through, especially in the public eye.”

Jessie also spoke to the royal couple about her new song, which has been inspired by the the loss of a friend who took their own life.

“It is such an important conversation. I just miss him and I want to help others,” she said.

