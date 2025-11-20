Prince William set for emotional engagement in memory of Rob Burrow

Today marks the official opening of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND, as Prince William heads to Leeds for the occassion.

During today’s (November 20) solo trip, Prince William will be honouring the late Rob Burrow, who he met a handful of times over the years.

The rugby league player tragically died in June 2024, after he spent many years campaigning for MND research and awareness. A few months before his death, Prince William honoured him with a CBE.

And today, the prince honoured him again by opening the centre dedicated to his memory.

Prince William is opening the centre today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William opens Rob Burrow Centre

The prince is in Leeds today at the Seacroft Hospital to officially open their new facility.

The Rob Burrow Centre for MND is a brand new world-leading facility which is purely dedicated to the research, diagnosis and care of MND.

While at the centre, Prince William will get a tour of the whole facility, from Dr Jung. He will also spend time with some patients and family members of the hospital.

Then William will meet the staff who have helped make sure the centre could open, to thank them for their hard work.

Not only that, but Prince William will also spend time with the family of Rob Burrow.

He is expected to meet with Rob’s widow, Lindsey Burrow, and their children, Macy, Maya and Jackson.

Rob aimed to raise MND awareness (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is the Rob Burrow centre for MND?

In June 2024, Rob Burrow sadly lost his battle with MND at age 41. But before he passed away, he – along with his family – had been trying to raise as much awareness as possible.

Prince William has been supporting Rob’s own journey for quite some time. And after Rob’s passing, William even sent a good luck message to former rugby league star Kevin Sinfield, who took part in a gruelling run in memory of Rob, last Christmas.

Since his death, his family decided to continue his mission. And since 2019, the family have raised over £10million for MND charities.

The new centre will bring support to all aspects of a patients journey. And it aims to create a very comfortable environment for everyone around the patient.

It marks the first purpose-built centre that is solely for MND care, research and holistic support in the UK.

And it’s believed that a huge £6.8million of funding was used to create the centre. It was led by Leeds Hospitals Charity and Rob’s own consultant, Dr Jung.

The centre will immediately begin to make a huge difference to those affected by MND. And with Prince William’s support, it’s clear it will go far in helping others.

Read more: Prince William ‘warming’ to idea of welcoming Prince Harry back into the royal fold

What do you think of Prince William being the one to open the Rob Burrow centre? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @RoyalInsider. We want to know your thoughts!