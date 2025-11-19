Prince William ‘warming’ to idea of welcoming Prince Harry back into the royal fold

Prince William is reportedly warming to the idea of welcoming Prince Harry back into royal family life. Next year will mark six years since the royal moved to the US with Meghan to start life as a non-working royal.

The news comes after Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was stripped of his royal titles.

Could William be willing to welcome Harry back into the royal fold? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince William agrees to accelerate ‘Bring Harry Back’ campaign

Speaking to The Mirror US, a former royal insider has claimed that William and Charles have been discussing the possibility of bringing Prince Harry back into the royal fold.

The insider, ex-Palace photographer Ian Pelham Turner, has claimed that William is “warming” to the idea now that Andrew is out of the picture.

“My feeling at the moment is because of Charles’s cancer diagnosis that all these negotiations perhaps, for example, with Harry have been accelerated,” he told the outlet.

The ex palace photographer then speculated that William and the king have sat down to negotiate their terms and expedite the “Bring Harry Back” campaign.

Harry to return to royal fold?

Turner continued.

“So I think why all of this has happened now is that William has been placated about Harry coming back into the fold by getting rid of Andrew. There seems to be accelerations at the moment,” he then said.

“One acceleration is bringing Harry back. And the second acceleration is getting rid of Andrew,” he then added.

Royal Insider has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Will Harry come back? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kate urges Harry to ‘come back home’ for one-on-one meeting with William

The news comes amid reports claiming Kate Middleton has urged her brother-in-law to return to the UK to meet with William.

The Princess of Wales is reportedly of the opinion that a one-on-one meeting between Harry and William could be the only way forward after years of tension.

“Kate is trying to keep a bridge open for Harry before it’s too late. [She’s] tried everything to get William to soften… but there’s just no moving him,” a source told Heat.

Sources allege that Kate has taken on the role of peacemaker behind closed doors. She has reportedly been urging Harry to return to the UK without Meghan on his next trip. This will reportedly be seen as a gesture of independence and goodwill.

“Her hands are tied. In the spirit of being practical, she’s urging Harry to come back without Meghan. As proof that he’s his own man and not joined at the hip. She believes it’s the only way he can start rebuilding his reputation in William’s eyes,” the source then continued.

“Kate’s probably the only person who can speak to Harry honestly without him getting defensive. [He] trusts her and listens to her in a way he doesn’t with anyone else,” they then added.

Harry has previously spoken very highly of Kate, calling her the “sister I never had” in his autobiography, Spare. 2026 will mark six years since Harry moved to the US. Will it also mark his return to the royal fold?

