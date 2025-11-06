Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s prince title and HRH style formally removed by King Charles

King Charles has officially removed Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s prince title and HRH style after last week’s announcement.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that Andrew would no longer have his prince title. The palace confirmed King Charles had “initiated a formal process”. And it seems that took place today (November 6).

It comes after the growing controversy surrounding Andrew’s alleged friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. And the continued allegations against the former prince.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s prince title removed

The news comes as details of the Letters Patent were published by the Crown Office in The Gazette, the UK’s official public record.

Revealing the news, the entry read: “The king has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of ‘Royal Highness’ and the titular dignity of ‘prince’.”

Letters patent are a legal document which is authorised by the king.

Andrew officially stepped down from his public duties in 2019 after a Newsnight interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein but he continued to use his prince title.

He remained a non-working royal, and continued to live in Royal Lodge. However, following the removal of his titles, he has also been forced to move out. It’s believed he will move to private accommodation in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Why is Andrew losing his titles?

For years, Andrew has faced allegations of sexual assault by the late Virginia Giuffre. Ms Giuffre, who took her own life in April, alleged she was made to sleep with Andrew in the early 2000s when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has always vigorously denied all of the allegations.

In 2021, Ms Giuffre sued Andrew, accusing him of sexual assault. In early 2022, they reached an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed sum. The royal repeated that the settlement did not mean any liability or admission of guilt.

However, in the recent months, Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir was released which detailed her allegations against Andrew.

However, Andrew always claimed that he cut ties with Epstein back in December 2010. But, leaked emails from February 2011 allegedly showed Andrew telling Epstein “we are in this together” and they would “play some more soon”.

While Andrew is losing his prince title and HRH style, the one thing he can keep is his Falklands War medal.

According to The Telegraph, Buckingham Palace confirmed Andrew can keep that medal alongside his other operational service medals. Andrew spent 22 years in the Royal Navy and served in the Falklands War in 1982.

Falklands veterans said it would be “morally indefensible” to take a medal that had been earned through service.

So, while he can keep those, from today, he officially no longer has his prince title.

