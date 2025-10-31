Prime Minister Keir Starmer ‘fully supports’ Prince Andrew’s titles being removed

A statement on behalf of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has emerged following the news that Prince Andrew has had his titles and honours removed.

The palace announced the bombshell news on Thursday (October 30). Buckingham Palace also confirmed that the royal will move out of his Windsor home, Royal Lodge.

Andrew has faced much scandal in recent years due to his association with late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre also accused Andrew of sexual assault. Ms Giuffre alleged she was made to sleep with Andrew when she was 17 in the early 2000s, after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has always vehemently denied the allegations against him.

Prince Andrew to have royal titles moved

A statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday read: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” it continued.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Keir Starmer breaks his silence

On Friday (October 31), the PM has publicly backed the king’s decision to begin the process to have Andrew’s titles removed.

“We fully support the decision taken yesterday by the palace,” a spokesperson for the PM said.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Virginia Giuffre and all the victims who suffered from Jeffrey Epstein’s despicable crimes.

“We echo the statement yesterday that our thoughts and utmost sympathies have been and will remain with the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Two ‘positions’ Andrew still holds

Despite having his titles and honours stripped, Andrew still technically holds two royal positions.

The first of these concerns the line of succession. As the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne. The royals before him include Prince William, Prince Harry, and their children.

The official royal family website explains that succession to the throne is regulated not only through descent, but also by Parliamentary statute. This means that if the royals wanted to remove Andrew from the line of succession, it would require parliamentary legislation. However, with seven other royals in front of him, it’s highly, highly unlikely Andrew would ever become king.

The other position Andrew retains is Counsellor of State. Counsellors of State are members of the royal family who can carry out royal duties on the king’s behalf if he is unable to do so.

However, this role is for “working” royals. Following his infamous BBC Newsnight interview in 2019, in which he addressed the allegations against him and his association with Epstein, Andrew stepped back from royal duties.

