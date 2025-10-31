Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s royal fate ‘revealed’ as dad Andrew loses titles

There has been speculation over whether Princess Beatrice and Eugenie will lose their royal titles after the announcement that their father, Prince Andrew, will have his titles removed.

In a statement on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles has “initiated a formal process” to remove all of Andrew’s royal titles amid the scandal surrounding him.

He will lose his “prince” title, his dukedom, and his HRH style.

Andrew will also vacate his home of Royal Lodge.

Prince Andrew to have royal titles removed

A statement from the palace read on Thursday: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

It closed with the words: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

The announcement comes amid much scandal surrounding Andrew. He has faced scrutiny over his association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre – an alleged victim of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring – also accused Andrew of sexual assault. He has always vehemently denied the allegations.

On October 17, Andrew announced he would stop using his Duke of York title.

As per yesterday’s announcement, he will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Will Beatrice and Eugenie keep their titles?

As for his two daughters with Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice and Eugenie, they will reportedly retain their royal titles, despite their father losing his prince title.

They will remain princesses as the daughters of the son of a sovereign. This is in line with King George V’s Letters Patent of 1917.

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughters will also be welcome to join the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham as well as other royal events, according to reports.

King Charles reportedly wants to protect his nieces.

“He wouldn’t have wanted to sign off on anything that would impact them,” a source reportedly told the Daily Mail.

Another source reportedly added: “The process has been underway for some while but there was a need to get it right in the face of some very big challenges.”

Buckingham Palace has been approached for comment.

