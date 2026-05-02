‘No way!’ EastEnders fans aren’t happy about the return of this controversial character

Controversial EastEnders character Joel Marshall is on his way back to the show.

The troubled teen who beat stepmum Vicki to a pulp, is coming back to our screens.

It’s been confirmed that actor Max Murray has already started filming and will be back on screen in the coming weeks.

But what does that mean for Vicki and Joel’s dad Ross who are about to tie the knot?

Joel was a bad influence on Tommy (Credit: BBC)

What do you need to know about Joel in EastEnders?

Joel is Ross’s son who arrived in Walford with his dad and Vicki when they returned from Australia just over a year ago.

It quickly emerged that Joel had a very dark side. The family had fled Australia having paid off the parents of a girl that Joel had assaulted leaving Ross and Vicki’s finances precarious.

Joel didn’t change his behaviour though. He was soon back online, scrolling misogynistic content and eagerly listening to anti-women takes from the ‘manosphere’.

Vicki found herself on the receiving end of Joel’s violent rage (Credit: BBC)

Joel’s dark side

Of course that had an effect on his behaviour and it wasn’t long until Joel was causing trouble around the Square.

He slept with Avani and recorded their encounter and encouraged Tommy to turn against mum Kat.

And eventually he had a fiery confrontation with Vicki and attacked her.

Poor Vicki was left battered and bruised, with emotional wounds that have taken much longer to heal.

Now she and Ross are back on track – not counting her brief affair with Zack – and planning their wedding.

But Ross has promised that he won’t bring Joel back to live with them. So how will Vicki react when he’s back in her life?

Joel is in young offenders (Credit: BBC)

Where has Joel been?

Joel is currently serving six months in young offenders for his assault on Vicki Fowler.

Those six months aren’t up yet, so we’re not sure if the teen tearaway will be seen in jail, or if he’ll return to Walford.

Vicki won’t be happy to see Joel back in her life (Credit: BBC/Composite: EI)

The fans are divided!

But what we do know is the EastEnders fans aren’t happy about him returning!

While young actor Max Murray gets a lot of love for his performance as Joel, the character is definitely not top of Enders fans’ list of favourites!

“No, won’t be pleased to see him,” said one fed-up fan. Another added: “Oh no no no… here comes trouble.”

“No,” said another viewer thoughtfully. “Because I don’t think he will have changed and if he says he has it will all be an act!”

“Definitely not,” agreed one more fan.

We can’t argue with any of that. But there are some others who think the story could continue. Perhaps Joel could be redeemed?

Everyone agrees that Max Murray is “a very good actor” and could cope with whatever the writers dream up for Joel next. “Interesting to see where the story will go,” one fan pointed out.

Another agreed: “He’s a good actor playing a baddie” and added we should “see how the storyline goes”.

Will you be pleased to see Joel back on screen? Let us know what you think!