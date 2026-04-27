EastEnders follow-up: All you need to know about Vicki and Grant’s history after she accuses him of ruining her life

Grant Mitchell’s long-awaited comeback to Walford finally landed in today’s EastEnders, but while some familiar faces were glad to see him, Vicki Fowler made it crystal clear she was not one of them.

So what’s really behind Vicki’s explosive reaction? Here’s everything you need to know…

Grant returned, but didn’t get the warm welcome he’d hoped for (Credit: BBC)

Vicki took a dislike to Grant in EastEnders

Today’s EastEnders saw Grant arrive back in Walford after Mark’s desperate phone call last week. Mark was adamant that Grant needed to come home. Not only to see Nigel as his health deteriorated, but also to talk to Phil.

But as Grant caught up with Sam and Mark in the cafe today, he was shocked by just how much he had missed. Not only did he not realise how unwell Nigel was, but he also didn’t know that Phil was struggling so badly since Nigel went into a home.

Grant went to visit Nigel in the hospital and was shocked at how he looked. It took a while for him to regain his composure, but he eventually sat with Nigel, who had a moment of clarity and mistook him for Phil.

However, it was only when he later reunited with Phil that he realised how much his brother was struggling.

As the Mitchell siblings laid their cards on the table, Grant accused Phil of not looking after Nigel as he promised. Phil took offence and lashed out, pointing out that Grant was so useless at keeping in touch that he didn’t even know Sam had been battling cancer.

Grant was taken aback by the news, and soon the siblings were fighting again. Phil threw Mark and Sam out of the house, closely followed by Grant.

Phil then could be heard smashing up his house in anger over Grant’s return and Nigel’s health.

But it wasn’t Grant’s epic fight with Phil that got everyone talking today. Instead, it is the fact that Vicki reacted so badly to Grant being in the cafe…

Vicki wasn’t happy to see Grant in today’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Why does Vicki hate Grant in EastEnders?

When Grant arrived at the cafe to order his breakfast, he was met with a frosty welcome from Vicki. Not only did she glare at him as he made his tea, but she slammed his plate down and started yelling at him in front of all the other customers.

Grant didn’t recognise Vicki at first, and she had to explain who she was. The penny quickly dropped for Grant when Vicki revealed she was Mark’s sister, and started tearing strips off him.

She accused him of ruining her life, and Grant was only rescued by the arrival of Mark and Sam. But why did Vicki react so badly to seeing Grant?

Vicki’s dislike for Grant is deep-rooted in the toxic history between her mum, Michelle Fowler and Grant. Not only is Grant the reason Michelle and Vicki moved to America, but Grant is also the reason Michelle got shot back in 1994.

Den and Michelle are Vicki’s parents in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who shot Michelle in EastEnders?

Michelle was shot by an old army friend of Grant’s called Dougie Briggs. The shooting came during a dramatic hostage siege at the Queen Vic when tensions were already at an all-time high between Grant and Michelle. This tension was due to his volatile relationship with Michelle’s best friend, Sharon.

Luckily, Michelle lived to tell the tale, and Vicki didn’t lose her mum.

Why did Michelle and Vicki move to America in EastEnders?

Things only became more complicated after Sharon’s marriage to Grant fell apart. With tensions escalating, Michelle and Grant found themselves drawn into a heated confrontation in The Vic that unexpectedly turned into a one-night stand.

When Michelle later discovered she was pregnant with Grant’s child, she made a life-changing decision. Determined to keep the truth from him, she chose to leave Walford behind.

In 1995, Michelle moved to America with Vicki, starting a new life far away from Grant and the chaos he brought with him.

With that history in mind, it’s no wonder Vicki’s reaction was so fierce. And with Grant now back on the Square, it looks like old wounds are far from healed.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Nigel passes away as Grant returns, and Phil struggles with his grief