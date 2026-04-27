Theo slips through the net as police close in after Todd showdown in Coronation Street ITVX release

In Monday’s (April 27) early release episode of Coronation Street on ITVX, viewers were thrown straight into the thick of Todd Grimshaw and Theo Silverton’s explosive ‘murder week’ storyline – and it didn’t hold back.

The drama kicked off as Theo Silverton entered the flat, clearly unimpressed to find Todd Grimshaw preparing to head off on his Thailand getaway. Tensions quickly boiled over, leading to a violent confrontation that saw Theo on the run from police – but not before another chilling encounter with Todd.

Todd and George locked Theo away (Credit: ITV)

George steps in as chaos erupts between Todd and Theo in Coronation Street

Before things escalated, Todd had phoned George Shuttleworth to say he’d be running late for drinks at the Rovers after being shaken up by some kids at the flat.

But moments after ending the call, Todd came face to face with Theo, who had let himself in. Spotting food about to go to waste, Theo bizarrely insisted on cooking one ‘last meal’ – a risotto.

The situation soon turned dangerous. Todd was forced to defend himself, holding a knife towards his abusive husband as things spiralled. In a deeply unsettling moment, Theo urged Todd to stab him, grabbing a marble bowl and raising it above his head.

Just in time, George arrived and stepped in to protect Todd. Working together, they managed to shove Theo into the bedroom and lock him in, making a quick escape.

But their relief was short-lived.

Theo cornered Todd yet again (Credit: ITV)

Theo vanishes and reappears

After contacting the police, Todd and George filled Kit Green in on the violent ordeal. Kit and his team searched the flat, only to discover Theo had escaped through a window and climbed down scaffolding.

What they didn’t realise was that Theo had taken cover in his smashed-up van.

With danger still looming, Todd said his goodbyes to George and headed for the airport. But when he realised he’d left his phone behind, he made the risky decision to return.

That’s when things took another turn – Todd came face to face with Theo once again, who was now holding his phone.

With the tension at breaking point, the question now is whether Todd can finally break free from Theo – and whether Theo’s story is heading towards a deadly end.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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