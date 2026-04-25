Should this EastEnders icon be recast? The fans think so!

EastEnders fans are divided over whether Lexi Pearce should be recast!

Lexi is part of not one, but two of EastEnders’ most iconic families! She’s a Mitchell AND a Beale.

And with her grandparents including Kathy Beale and Phil Mitchell, she’s definitely got the family support you need to survive in Albert Square.

Or has she?

Because lately the EastEnders fans have been suggesting that there needs to be some changes made to keep Lexi as important as she should be.

We love Lexi (Credit: BBC)

Do you want Lexi Pearce to be recast?

In fact some viewers even think she should be recast!

“Lexi from EastEnders is 14 this year,” said one fan. They pointed out the teenager will be “the same age Amy was when she was recast.”

Harsh.

But not everyone agrees.

“Just because she’s not a gobby teenager and dressing and acting older than her years doesn’t mean she should change and be recast,” another fan replied.

Lexi has been struggling (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Lexi Pearce?

Lexi is played by talented youngster Isabella Brown, who recently signed another contract with the show.

While we’re glad she’s staying, we do think the fans pointing out the issues could be on to something.

After all, since the death of her mum, Lola, dad Ben being sent to jail, and the departure of stepdad Jay, poor Lexi’s been a bit isolated, despite her massive family.

Does Lexi need to be recast? (Credit: BBC)

Lexi is a Mitchell and a Beale!

She’s definitely embraced her Mitchell side, with the family all rallying round when she’s in trouble as in this week’s episodes when she was worried about Nigel.

But what about her Beale side?

Kathy’s the teenager’s gran, but the pair barely interact. Ian is her uncle but we can’t remember the last time he showed an interest in poor Lexi. Peter’s her cousin, but does he even know who Lexi is?

Should Lexi live with Callum?

And let’s be honest, it’s a bit odd that she lives with Callum and his new partner Johnny, when she has actual family just across the street.

“Why is Lexi still living with Johnny and Callum when she should be living with Phil, Julie Sam etc. It would make more sense,” said one confused fan.

How old is Lexi?

Then there’s the way her family treat her. Lexi was born when her great-grandad Billy Mitchell was a torch bearer ahead of the 2012 London Olympics.

That means she’ll turn 14 this summer. But the Mitchells all talk to her like she’s a toddler.

“It’s not the actress’s fault. It’s that they write her like she’s five years old,” another fan pointed out.

Lexi has lots of family on the Square (Credit: BBC)

Should Lexi be recast?

Despite the complaints, most fans say Lexi should stay as she is.

“Kinda unpopular opinion but I feel like they don’t need to recast Lexi,” one fan decided. “They just need to stop treating her character like she’s nine.”

Do you think this fan has nailed the problem? Let us know your opinions!

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nigel passes away as Grant returns, and Phil struggles with his grief