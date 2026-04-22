WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, currently streaming on BBC iPlayer and yet to air on BBC One, including a key Phil and Lexi scene.

EastEnders viewers have been glued to the latest episode, and while emotions were running high as Lexi finally revealed what has been troubling her, it is one surprising detail that has really got fans talking.

For weeks, Callum has been at his wits’ end trying to understand why Lexi has been refusing to go to school. Despite his efforts, she has kept her feelings firmly under wraps, leaving him increasingly concerned.

In yesterday’s episode, Honey stepped in to lend a hand. Noticing Callum was struggling, she rallied the Mitchell family and arranged an intervention, hoping to remind Lexi just how much support she has around her.

Lexi has been refusing to go to school (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lexi finally reveals the truth

Today’s episode sees Honey’s plan work a treat, and Sam even manages to persuade Phil to go along for the family occasion.

At first, Lexi assumes that the family gathering means something is wrong with Nigel. Julie reassures her that there is no change with Nigel, but when she tries to talk about school, Lexi shuts her down.

As always, it is Phil who gets through to Lexi. He guesses that Nigel’s failing health is bringing back past traumas of what happened when Lexi’s mum, Lola, passed away, and she admits that she doesn’t want to be at school when something happens to Nigel.

Lexi opens up and says she doesn’t want a stranger telling her that Nigel has passed away, so Phil makes her a promise. He tells her that when the time comes, he will drive to her school and tell her the news himself.

She seems happy with this, and they share a heartfelt moment as the rest of the family watches on.

Phil got Lexi to open up about her worries (Credit: BBC)

Viewers have one tiny problem with the storyline…

However, the strong bond between Phil and Lexi has left fans baffled by one thing. They are convinced that Lexi should be living with Phil and not Callum.

Viewers took to social media to share their reasons…

“Such a lovely moment between her and Phil today. I still think she’d be much better off with him than Callum,” said one fan on Reddit.

Another agreed: “I just find it insane that Lexi is mostly being raised by Callum and his boyfriend when she has a whole host of family.”

Fans love the bond Lexi and Phil share (Credit: BBC)

Someone else pointed out that Lexi and Phil are good for one another… “I do wonder if the future for Lexi lies with being with Phil. Their scenes were nice today, and I feel he will need family around him.”

“The way Lexi’s face immediately lit up the moment she saw Phil today was sweet. I loved their scenes today. It’s good to see so much growth in Phil’s character when you consider where he was a year ago,” shared another fan.

Wherever Lexi ends up living, there is more heartbreak on the horizon, with Nigel’s death looming next week. The question now is whether Phil will be able to cope with his own grief while supporting Lexi, or if this could be the moment her bond with Callum takes centre stage.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nigel passes away as Grant returns, and Phil struggles with his grief