Virgin Island season 1 cast now: All the cherries popped since filming and the star who’s announced her pregnancy

Virgin Island is back on screens tonight (April 27), and a year after its Channel 4 debut, the season 1 cast’s lives look very different following their time at the sun-soaked retreat.

Some have found love, one is preparing to become a parent, and others are still easing into dating at their own pace – all shaped by guidance from the Channel 4 experts.

As season 2 introduces a new group of participants, here’s a full look at where the original cast are now, and if any of them have lost their virginity since filming…

Holly is expecting her first baby (Credit: Channel 4)

Holly: In a relationship and expecting a baby

Holly has experienced the biggest change since the show. She’s now with partner David and is expecting her first child. After filming, she confirmed she did lose her virginity, telling Cosmopolitan: “It wasn’t perfect… but I don’t regret it.”

Looking back, she said: “I didn’t expect things to move this quickly after filming wrapped.”

She also credits the experience with boosting her confidence, adding: “I understand myself a lot better now.”

Relationship status: In a relationship Still a virgin? No

Dave popped his cherry on Virgin Island (Credit: YouTube)

Dave: From Virgin Island to real-world dating

Dave was the only contestant to have sex during filming and has continued to grow in his dating life since.

He previously dated someone he met on Hinge, though their current status isn’t confirmed. At the time he said: “I wouldn’t have been able to speak to her without the show.”

In a recent update, he reflected: “Before the show I rushed into relationships. Now I’ve learned not to force things.”

Relationship status: Unconfirmed Still a virgin? No

Taylor has confirmed that she’s still a virgin following the show (Credit: YouTube)

Virgin Island season 1 cast now – Taylor

Taylor’s journey has included coming out as gay after the series aired.

She has dated since filming, including a brief connection with Holly, but is currently single. She said: “I haven’t met the right person yet, despite trying.”

On dating, she added: “If someone can’t meet my eye, it won’t work.”

She’s also open about her status: “I’m still a virgin – and that’s okay with me. One day it’ll happen.”

Relationship status: Single Still a virgin? Yes

Ben appeared on series 1 of Virgin Island last year (Credit: Channel 4)

Ben: Dating slowly but steadily

Ben has made gradual progress since leaving the island.

He hasn’t had sex yet but continues to track his dating life carefully. He shared that he’s added new entries to his “date spreadsheet” and even shared a kiss recently.

“We got a bit closer… it went well,” he said.

He added: “I’m learning to take my time instead of rushing.”

Relationship status: Single but dating Still a virgin? Yes (last confirmed update)

Emma struck up a relationship with one of her co-stars after the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Virgin Island season 1 cast now – Emma

Emma briefly dated fellow contestant Viraj after filming, but the relationship didn’t continue.

She has said: “I’m not in the right place for a relationship right now.”

Emma has since moved to New Zealand, explaining she wanted space to focus on herself and heal.

She added she’s had a few “situations” since the show but is not rushing anything.

Relationship status: Single Still a virgin? Yes

Charlotte was one of the cast members who took part in season 1 (Credit: Channel 4)

Charlotte: Happier after self-discovery

Charlotte left the show without having sex but gained important personal insight, including an ADHD diagnosis.

She says she feels “much happier” now and more confident in romantic situations than before.

However, she is still not rushing into anything serious.

Relationship status: Unconfirmed Still a virgin? Not confirmed

Pia opened up about her vaginosis diagnosis on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Pia: Emotional growth after vaginismus journey

Pia’s experience focused heavily on her vaginismus journey. She has since reconnected with a past interest, but it didn’t turn into a relationship.

She said they are “better as friends” and is now focused on slowing things down.

Relationship status: Single Still a virgin? Unconfirmed

Tom is trying to put himself out there more (Credit: Channel 4)

Tom: Building confidence in dating

Tom has started to put himself out there more since the show.

He said: “I’m trying to date more even when it feels awkward.”

He added that confidence has been his biggest improvement so far.

Relationship status: Single but dating Still a virgin? Yes

Louise headed to Virgin Island to get help with her intimacy issues (Credit: Channel 4)

Louise: Living abroad but still connected

Jason revealed he asked Louise out after filming, but she moved to New Zealand before anything developed.

They’ve stayed in touch and remain friends.

Relationship status: Single Still a virgin? Not confirmed

Jason recently returned to the island with Dave and Taylor (Credit: YouTube)

Jason: Still single but growing in confidence

Jason recently returned for a revisit episode filmed on YouTube.

He said: “I’m much more confident now and can hold conversations without fear.”

However, he added that his dating life is still non-existent.

He also shared that body confidence has improved significantly since the show.

Relationship status: Single Still a virgin? Yes

Viraj briefly dated Emma after the show wrapped (Credit: Channel 4)

Virgin Island season 1 cast now – Viraj

Viraj has focused on travel and work since the show.

He described the experience as life-changing, saying it helped him open up emotionally and build confidence.

Relationship status: Unconfirmed Still a virgin? Not confirmed

Zac was perhaps the most divisive member of the Virgin Island season 1 cast (Credit: Channel 4)

Zac: Keeping things private

Zac – the most controversial member of the group – has stayed largely out of the spotlight since filming.

He has said he feels more confident now, although he admits not all the “practical” lessons from the show have translated into real life.

During the series, his session with surrogate partner Kat Slade was cut short after he told her: “I want to move forward… I want to touch you and be touched by you.”

Kat expressed her discomfort at this comment, pointing out that he seemed preoccupied by the physical side of intimacy and asked him to get himself dressed.

Relationship status: Unconfirmed Still a virgin? Unconfirmed

Virgin Island – the bigger picture

Across the cast, the common theme isn’t just about intimacy – it’s about confidence, self-awareness and emotional growth.

As Holly summed it up: “It changed how I see myself, not just my love life.”

That lasting impact seems to be the real legacy of the show.

Read more: Meet the cast of Virgin Island season 2

Virgin Island season 2 is on Channel 4 tonight (April 27) at 9pm.

So will you be watching? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.