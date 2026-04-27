Virgin Island fans can actually stay at resort Channel 4 series was filmed, and it costs £97 a night

Virgin Island is back on Channel 4 tonight (April 27) – and if you’re already bracing yourself for another round of awkward confessions, emotional breakthroughs and jaw-dropping honesty, you’re definitely not alone.

The hit series may centre on intimacy and personal transformation, but it’s the sun-soaked, almost too-perfect setting that keeps stopping viewers mid-scroll. In fact, many are left asking the same question: where on earth is this actually filmed?

And here’s the surprising part. Despite its dreamy, almost fantasy-like feel, the retreat at the heart of the show is 100% real… and you can actually visit it.

Virgin Island is actually filmed at a resort in Croatia (Credit: Channel 4)

Where is Virgin Island filmed? The exact filming location of Channel 4 show revealed

Despite its name, Virgin Island is not set in the Caribbean at all. Instead, the series unfolds on Obonjan Island, a secluded private island sitting just off Croatia’s Adriatic coast.

More precisely, filming takes place at the Obonjan Island Resort, a hidden four-star escape tucked into the Šibenik archipelago.

The island itself is uninhabited outside of resort operations, which instantly explains the show’s stripped-back feel: no crowds, no noise, no outside world. Just sea, sky and emotionally charged conversations playing out in isolation.

It’s also why everything feels so tightly contained on screen. Cast, experts and crew all exist within the same closed environment, intensifying every moment.

The series is shot at the Obonjan Island Resort (Credit: Channel 4)

Is the Virgin Island retreat real? Yes – and you can actually stay there

For all the heightened drama seen on TV, the retreat itself genuinely exists. Obonjan Island Resort operates as a luxury “glamping-style” destination and opens to guests during the summer season.

Visitors can choose between Minimalist Island Homes, stylish glamping lodges or canvas O-tents positioned right by the sea.

Prices usually start at around £97 per night, making it surprisingly accessible compared with its on-screen exclusivity.

That said, don’t expect to step straight into the Virgin Island experience. While the resort does offer wellness activities such as yoga sessions, massages and fitness classes, it does not run the same structured intimacy programme featured in the show.

So yes – same island, very different reality.

What makes Obonjan Island so perfect for the show?

Once you understand the setting, it becomes obvious why producers were drawn to it.

Obonjan is built as a retreat-first destination. It’s remote, peaceful and deliberately cut off from everyday distractions. Exactly the kind of environment the series depends on. Reports suggest the isolation helps create a “safe space” where participants can confront personal issues without external pressure.

Visually, it delivers on every level too: clear turquoise Adriatic waters, rocky swim platforms and sun decks, pine forests with walking trails and wide communal outdoor spaces.

There are even cinematic touches built into the resort itself, including outdoor cinemas and stargazing areas, which add to the almost surreal tone seen on screen.

Inside the Virgin Island retreat experience

On television, the retreat is framed as a structured two-week programme where participants tackle intimacy challenges alongside therapists and surrogate partners.

While the format is adapted for TV, it draws inspiration from real-life wellness and relationship retreats. Obonjan itself regularly hosts group workshops and immersive experiences, making it a natural filming base.

During production, the island essentially becomes a sealed set. Participants stay on site, attend group sessions and complete one-to-one work with experts, all within the same tightly controlled space.

That lack of escape is deliberate – and central to the format.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Obonjan Island Resort (@obonjan_island_resort)

When was Virgin Island filmed?

Season one was filmed in late 2024, during the resort’s quieter off-season period.

That timing matters. Obonjan typically only operates for visitors during the summer months (roughly July to early September), so filming outside that window allows production to take over the island far more completely.

It also contributes to the calmer, more reflective atmosphere seen throughout the series.

Season 2: Same location, bigger scale

For its second series, Virgin Island returns to the same Croatian setting, with the Obonjan Island backdrop once again playing a central role. This time around, the series reportedly brings in a larger team of experts and expands its approach to the retreat format.

Visually, viewers can still expect the same signature mix: endless blue horizons, sun-bleached decking and deeply personal moments unfolding against a postcard-perfect backdrop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Obonjan Island Resort (@obonjan_island_resort)

So could you recreate the Virgin Island experience?

In theory, yes – you can book a stay at Obonjan Island, sleep in the same accommodation and swim in the same Adriatic waters.

But in reality, it’s not quite the same experience.

While the location is authentic, the emotional journey shown on Virgin Island is carefully designed, structured and far more intense than a typical island escape.

The setting might look like paradise. What happens there on camera is something else entirely.

Read more: Meet the new virgins signed up to appear on Virgin Island season 2

Virgin Island returns to Channel 4 tonight (April 27) at 9pm.

So will you be watching? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.