Dannii Minogue returns to I Kissed A Girl for one final time before show is cancelled

I Kissed A Girl is making its return to BBC Three later this month, but there is a bittersweet twist for fans.

The hit dating show, fronted by Dannii Minogue, is back with a brand new group of single women looking for love.

However, this will be the final series after the BBC confirmed the programme has been axed.

Before it says goodbye, viewers can expect plenty of romance, drama and unexpected twists as the women take a leap of faith and lock lips with a potential match the moment they meet.

Dannii Minogue is returning for one final series of I Kissed A Girl (Credit: BBC)

Will the experts get it right first time, or will sparks fly elsewhere once the women settle into the Masseria?

Here’s everything you need to know about I Kissed A Girl series 2, including when it starts and why it won’t be returning after this run.

I Kissed At Girl series 2: Dannii Minogue returns

Dannii will once again take charge of the dating experiment as a fresh batch of contestants head to a stunning Italian Masseria in search of love.

The women are matched before they arrive, with their first meeting coming in the form of a kiss.

But first impressions do not always last.

The BBC says: “The singles may be matched on paper, but after that first kiss anything can happen. They are all free to explore new connections because in this Masseria, everyone’s a possibility.”

Narrator Charley Marlowe is also back for the new series and will make a special appearance during the action.

When does I Kissed A Girl start?

The BBC has now confirmed exactly when fans can dive into the final series.

I Kissed A Girl returns on Tuesday June 23, 2026, with episodes one and two airing on BBC Three from 9pm.

For those who cannot wait, there is even better news. The first four episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am that same morning.

Episodes three and four will then air on BBC Three at 9pm on Wednesday June 24.

The remaining episodes will continue in batches of two every Tuesday, with each pair landing on iPlayer from 6am before their BBC Three broadcast later that evening.

The BBC has cancelled any more I Kissed A… shows (Credit: BBC)

Why did the BBC axe I Kissed A Girl?

While excitement is building for the new series, fans already know it will be the franchise’s last.

The upcoming run marks the fourth series across the I Kissed A… format, but the BBC confirmed in March that there are no plans for it to continue beyond this year.

The broadcaster cited funding pressures behind the decision.

A spokesperson said at the time: “We are exceptionally proud of I Kissed a Boy/Girl, the UK’s first dating show for the LGBTQ+ community. We would like to thank our fabulous Cupid Dannii Minogue and the entire team at Twofour for bringing the series to screen.

“Unfortunately, we have to make difficult choices in light of our funding challenges and there are no current plans for the show to return.”

The announcement sparked disappointment among viewers and former contestants.

Jordan Burrow, who appeared on series 2 of I Kissed A Boy, reacted by saying: “I’m not even shocked at this point.”

He added: “We need that show now more than ever to provide representation, to provide a voice so people can see people that look and act like them on the TV.”

For now, fans still have one final chance to enjoy the summer romance, heartbreak and surprises that made the series such a talking point.

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