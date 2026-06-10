Nadia Sawalha risks huge row with Loose Women bosses as she launches rival lunchtime show after going missing from ITV

Nadia Sawalha has been missing from Loose Women for weeks and fans are still asking the same question: where has she gone?

The long serving panellist has not appeared on the ITV daytime show for more than a month, sparking plenty of speculation among viewers.

Now, the mystery has taken another twist after Nadia launched her own lunchtime programme alongside husband Mark Adderley.

And with the new show airing at the same time as Loose Women, some fans are beginning to wonder if there is more to her absence than meets the eye.

Nadia Sawalha, left, has begun hosting her own lunchtime show amid Loose Women absence (Credit: ITV)

Nadia’s disappearance from Loose Women first came after husband Mark’s suspension from the Green Party.

Some YouTube viewers accused him of making antisemitic comments in a number of videos. Mark strongly denies the allegations.

Rumours later emerged suggesting Nadia had been dropped by Loose Women. ITV firmly denied those claims.

But her latest career move is only raising more questions.

Where is Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha? Star launches rival show

While Loose Women airs on ITV1 from 12.30pm until 1.30pm, Nadia is now fronting her own live lunchtime programme on YouTube and Twitch.

The show, which streams daily at 1pm on the Sawalha Adderleys channel, is called Mrs & Mister: Lunchtime Laugh.

Nadia and Mark already have an audience of more than 157,000 YouTube subscribers and have been building the new show for the past fortnight.

Making her role clear, Nadia told viewers: “I’m in the driving seat. I’m in charge and this is the way it’s always going to be.”

The former EastEnders star described the programme as a relaxed “lunchtime break”.

She said: “We’ve been talking for a long while about doing this. This is lifestyle stuff, silly stuff. And there will be one serious topic [a day].”

In another episode, Nadia said: “This is non political, it’s chat, it’s lifestyle chat and men and women’s POV [point of view]. Which is what we always want.”

Topics discussed this week included politeness, snoring and the menopause, all subjects that would not look out of place on the Loose Women agenda.

Surely this will anger Loose Women bosses, no?!

Nadia and her husband Mark’s streaming show is called Mrs & Mister: Lunchtime Laugh (Credit: YouTube/ Sawalha Adderleys)

When was Nadia last on Loose Women?

Nadia’s last appearance on Loose Women came in late April.

Her absence began shortly after news emerged that Mark had been suspended by the Green Party. Not long afterwards, reports surfaced claiming Nadia had been removed from the ITV show.

When contacted by ED! at the time, ITV denied those reports. Nadia also addressed the speculation directly on Instagram.

She told followers it was “lies”, adding: “Thank you all so much for all your lovely messages but listen, don’t worry guys, there’s loads of lies going around at the moment.

“One of those is that I have been suspended from Loose Women. I have not been suspended from Loose Women.”

Despite that reassurance, Nadia remains absent from the programme.

Today’s panel featured Charlene White, Olivia Attwood, Kelly Brook and Jane Moore, with no sign of Nadia once again.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment regarding Nadia’s future on the show following the launch of Mrs & Mister: Lunchtime Laugh.

At the time of writing, the broadcaster has yet to respond.

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