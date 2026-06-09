Stacey Hyde, 17, makes desperate bid for freedom after murdering best friend’s boyfriend in new C4 documentary series The Accused

The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt is set to tackle some of Britain’s most controversial criminal cases and one story in particular is likely to leave viewers pondering.

The new Channel 4 series will revisit the conviction of Stacey Hyde, who was jailed for murdering her best friend’s boyfriend when she was just 17 years old.

Stacey has always maintained she acted in self defence while trying to protect her friend Holly. A jury disagreed and found her guilty of murder.

Now, the documentary will examine her fight to overturn that conviction and ask whether justice got it right.

Julie Hyde’s daughter Stacey is featured in The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt (Credit: Channel 4)

Stacey’s case is one of four featured in the hard hitting series, which explores people who continue to challenge convictions they believe were unsafe.

The programme promises to take viewers inside the criminal justice system and leave them questioning what really happened.

What The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt on Channel 4?

The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt is a four-part documentary series coming to Channel 4 this summer.

Each episode focuses on a different criminal case involving someone who claims they have been the victim of a miscarriage of justice.

The series explores how convictions are challenged and examines the often complicated court and appeals process.

Channel 4 says viewers will meet people who have successfully fought for their freedom, while others remain behind bars despite continuing to protest their innocence.

The programme aims to shine a light on the difficult questions that can arise long after a verdict has been delivered.

Who is Stacey Hyde?

One episode centres on the case of Stacey Hyde, who was convicted of murdering Vince Francis when she was 17.

Vince died after being stabbed during a drunken confrontation at the flat he shared with Stacey’s friend, Holly Banwell.

Stacey, from Wells in Somerset, was given a life sentence with a minimum term of nine years.

She has always insisted she acted in self defence.

At her trial, jurors heard that Stacey had been drinking heavily before arriving at Holly and Vince’s flat. It was alleged that Holly had been the victim of domestic violence at Vince’s hands.

During the incident, Stacey picked up a carving knife and stabbed Vince in the back and chest.

The court also heard a 999 call made by Holly. She pleaded: “My boyfriend is smashing, beating up my friend. She’s a girl and I need the police, I need the police ASAP.”

Harriet Wistrich, CEO of Centre for Women’s Justice, will be discussing Stacey’s case (Credit: Channel 4)

Holly continued: “There was a huge row and he hits me, and he hit me, so she hit him and now he has started on her and now they are hitting each other. I need the police.”

Despite the evidence heard in court, the jury convicted Stacey of murder.

The documentary follows her efforts to challenge that verdict and explores the support she received from the charity Justice for Women as she fought for her freedom.

Whether viewers agree with the original decision or not, Stacey’s story is certain to spark debate.

When does The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt start?

The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt begins on Channel 4 at 10pm on Thursday June 18, 2026.

Stacey Hyde’s case features in the second episode, which airs a week later on Thursday June 25.

All episodes will also be available to stream on All 4 after transmission.

Channel 4 has not yet revealed details of the other cases featured in the series.

But if Stacey’s story is anything to go by, viewers can expect plenty of shocking twists, difficult questions and powerful testimony along the way.

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