Katie Price set to leave ex-husband Peter Andre seriously worried with shock documentary news

Katie Price is poised to leave her ex-husband Peter Andre quaking in his boots after announcing a new tell-all documentary.

Katie is set to open up like never before, with a brand new Sky documentary promising a raw and revealing look at her headline-making life.

Titled Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, the series will dive deep into her years in the spotlight, from her rise as Jordan to the highs, lows and everything in between.

Katie Price is to star in her own documentary series, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide (Credit: Sky)

Award winning filmmaker Louis Theroux and the team behind Inside the Manosphere have created the series, and they promise that nothing will be off limits.

Katie will speak candidly about her changing appearance and the journey that saw her become a millionaire before losing it all.

She will also speak about her chequered relationship history, most notably with ex-husband Peter.

Old footage of them together even features in the trailer.

Sky announces Katie Price: Nothing to Hide

Sky confirmed the news today, teasing a fresh take on one of Britain’s most talked about celebrities.

The broadcaster said: “For 30 years, Katie Price has turned her private life into public spectacle. The nation thinks they know her, but Katie Price: Nothing to Hide will challenge them to look again.”

The series comes from Louis Theroux’s Mindhouse, alongside director Paddy Wivell, bringing together a strong production team.

Viewers will see a retrospective look at Katie’s life, with what Sky calls “intimate access” to both her and those closest to her.

The show will revisit her early days as a Page 3 model in the 90s and track how she became one of the most photographed women in the UK.

The documentary will look right back on Katie’s career in the spotlight (Credit: Sky)

Katie will also discuss her bankruptcies, her four marriages and her cosmetic procedures.

Arron Fellows from Mindhouse said: “Katie’s 30 years in the spotlight have been truly extraordinary.

“This series doesn’t shy away from the good, the bad and the ugly, and offers an unexpected reappraisal of a woman many people feel they have already figured out.”

He added that the series will be “jaw dropping and unpredictable”, while also including more personal moments.

Peter Andre in Katie Price’s new documentary trailer

A first look trailer has now landed online, and fans can already get a taste of what is to come.

In the clip, Katie reflects on different chapters of her life, describing early fame, a second phase and a more turbulent period.

Archive footage shows her modelling days, family moments with her children and scenes of photographers following her every move.

The trailer also includes a clip of her with ex-hubby Peter on the red carpet.

Speaking directly to camera, Katie says: “I am what I am but I’ve got nothing to hide. You can speak to anyone you like.”

Katie will talk about her past relationships (Credit: Sky)

When does Katie’s documentary start? How many episodes?

Sky will release Katie Price: Nothing to Hide this summer, although it has not confirmed an exact launch date yet.

The series will also stream on NOW and will run across four episodes, each expected to last around an hour.

Grab the popcorn. We are here for this.

Read more: Katie Price ‘genuinely shaken’ over new husband Lee’s ‘lies’: ‘It’s made her stop and reassess everything’

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